Live updates | Day 6 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war

By The Associated Press

Posted October 12, 2023 12:35 am.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 12:42 am.

The Israeli government is under intense public pressure Thursday to topple Hamas after its militants stormed through a border fence Saturday and killed hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.

Hamas said it launched its attack Saturday because Palestinians’ suffering had become intolerable under unending Israeli military occupation and increasing settlements in the West Bank and a 16-year-long blockade in Gaza.

Militants in Gaza are holding an estimated 150 people taken hostage from Israel and have fired thousands of rockets into Israel over the past five days. In the Gaza Strip, meanwhile, residents are facing ever-growing uncertainty after the territory’s only power plant ran out of fuel and shut down Wednesday. The U.S. announced it is working with Egypt and Israel to open up safe corridors to get civilians out of Gaza.

The war, which has claimed more than 2,300 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate.

Here’s what’s happening on Day 6 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war:

EGYPT REJECTS PROPOSALS TO ESTABLISH CORRIDORS OUT OF GAZA

CAIRO — The Egyptian government has rejected any proposal to establish corridors out of Gaza for Palestinians fleeing Israel’s bombardment in Gaza, a senior Egyptian official said early Thursday.

The official said they were talking with Israel and the United States about establishing safe corridors inside Gaza and the allowance of humanitarian aid to besieged Palestinians.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media, was responding to White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby, who said that the Biden administration is in active conversations to achieve safe passage out of Gaza for civilians.

Egypt’s state-run media reported that Israel’s offensive is part of a scheme to empty the enclave.

MALAYSIA ANNOUNCES AN EMERGENCY FUND FOR PALESTINIANS AFTER ISRAEL CUT OFF SUPPLIES TO GAZA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir slammed Israel’s “outrageous acts of cruelty” in cutting off food, water and fuel to the Gaza Strip. He said Thursday that evacuation plans are underway to bring home a Malaysian doctor and her three children caught in the conflict.

Zambry also said a group of 23 Malaysians and Singaporeans safely crossed over to Egypt on Tuesday.

A strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, Malaysia has blamed the crisis on the oppression and injustice against the Palestinian people. Zambry said Malaysia will provide a one million ringgit ($212,000) as emergency fund to help Palestinians.

STATE DEPARTMENT WARNS US CITIZENS TO RECONSIDER TRAVEL TO ISRAEL, WEST BANK

WASHINGTON — The State Department upgraded its travel warning for Israel and the West Bank on Wednesday to Level 3, “reconsider travel.”

It kept its travel advisory for Gaza at the department’s highest warning level, Level 4, meaning “do not travel.”

The State Department cited extremists continuing to plot attacks, the possibility of violence erupting without warning, and increased demonstrations.

The travel warning comes as five days of rocket fire and missile barrages between the Hamas militant group and Israel already have led many airlines to suspend commercial flights.

BIDEN SPEAKS WITH UAE PRESIDENT ABOUT HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed on Wednesday about ensuring humanitarian assistance reaches those in need as the war between Israel and Hamas extends into a fifth day, the White House said.

The UAE was the first Gulf country to normalize relations with Israel in 2020 under the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, which saw Bahrain and Morocco also establish diplomatic ties with Israel.

The Associated Press

