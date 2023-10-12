Maui County releases audio of 911 calls from deadly wildfire after request from The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Posted October 12, 2023 11:01 pm.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 11:12 pm.

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui County released audio of 911 calls from a deadly August wildfire on Thursday in response to a public record request from The Associated Press.

The 911 audio adds another layer to what is known about the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, illustrating some of the chaos and fear that residents and their loved ones experienced as they tried to reach safety. Maui County released the first batch of audio spanning a two-hour period that covers the time the fire was spreading through the town.

At least 98 people died in the Aug. 8 fire and more than 2,000 structures were destroyed, most of them homes.

