Police have unserved warrant for Miles Bridges for violation of domestic violence protective order

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press

Posted October 12, 2023 10:49 am.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says it has an unserved warrant for Hornets forward Miles Bridges for a violation of a domestic violence protective order, along with an unserved criminal summons for a domestic protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

The sheriff’s office told The Associated Press the warrant was issued in January, but has not yet been served. The criminal summons was issued on Wednesday.

According to WSOC-TV in Charlotte, the corresponding police report indicated the mother of Bridges’ two children had her windshield smashed in at her residence and that her protective order was violated by his appearance. The alleged incident happened at her residence, the station reported.

The AP was unable to obtain a copy of the police report Wednesday night.

The Hornets said in a statement Wednesday night they are aware of the reports and are in the process of gathering more information.

Messages left for Bridges’ attorney were not immediately returned.

The 25-year-old Bridges is serving three years of probation after pleading no contest last November to one felony count of injuring a child’s parent, agreeing to do so in exchange for no jail time.

Bridges had been facing three felony charges — the one that he pleaded no contest to, and two others of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. The charges stemmed from accusations that he assaulted his former girlfriend in front of their two children in June 2022, the Los Angeles County district attorney said.

Bridges, who was a restricted free agent at the time of the incident and likely to receive a contract in excess of $100 million, sat out the entire 2022-23 NBA season.

The NBA suspended Bridges for 30 games this season, but determined that 20 games would be dropped due to time already missed because he missed 82 games last year. Bridges will miss the first 10 games of the regular season.

He is not allowed to participate in preseason games.

In July, Bridges apologized for the “pain and embarrassment” caused by the domestic violence investigation. Bridges agreed to a one-year, $7.9 million contract with the Hornets to return this season and vowed to rebuild relationships with teammates and become more active in the Charlotte community.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Steve Reed, The Associated Press

Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash
Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash

A stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto is remains blocked during the Thursday morning rush due to a fiery crash involving two trucks. Toronto Fire confirm a truck caught fire following a crash between...

TRAFFIC ALERT

1h ago

Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers
Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers

Rideshare companies are warning of costly rides and long wait times as Toronto moves to cap the amount of ridesharing vehicles on its streets. City council voted to freeze the number of Uber and Lyft...

1h ago

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police plan to keep security stepped up around the city's Jewish communities and places of worship but say there is no evidence of any credible threats to residents. In a statement released...

4h ago

Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough
Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road around 6:45 a.m. for reports...

2h ago

