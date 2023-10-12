Rising GIC returns broadening their appeal to younger investors

A man walks past the Bank of Canada building, Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Ottawa. Rising interest rates have pushed up costs for borrowers, making mortgages, car loans and other debt more expensive, but the flip side for savers has been better rates for investments such as guaranteed investment certificates or GICs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Craig Wong, The Canadian Press

Posted October 12, 2023 10:44 am.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 10:56 am.

OTTAWA — Rising interest rates have pushed up costs for borrowers and made mortgages, car loans and other debt more expensive, but the flip side for savers is the better rates for investments such as guaranteed investment certificates.

While among the safest forms of investment, GICs had fallen out of favour due to the paltry returns in recent years. Now, experts say higher rates have made GICs more appealing.

Gabriel Lalonde, president of MDL Financial Group, said GICs are now a more attractive investment for retirees and those approaching retirement.

“Most people have a portion of fixed income in their portfolios, unless they’re really, really young and, up until now, we haven’t really looked at GICs because the interest rates were not very good,” Lalonde said.

Unlike a stock, your original investment in a GIC is guaranteed. They are also eligible for protection under the Canada Deposit Insurance Corp. and provincial deposit insurers.

But that safety came with a cost in recent years. With interest rates at rock-bottom levels, the returns paid on GICs were also low.

That changed when the Bank of Canada started raising its key interest rate target last year. And while that has pushed up prime rates at the big banks and the cost of mortgages, Canadians have also benefited from higher rates paid on their savings.

Natasha Macmillan, director of everyday banking at Ratehub.ca, said many gen-X and millennial clients may not have considered GICs because rates have been so low, but they are making a comeback.

“We’ve seen significant interest particularly for those coming to Ratehub.ca looking at shopping around for the best rate that they can get in this investment vehicle,” she said.

“It’s a very safe investment vehicle and in the time of uncertainty that a lot of us are going through right now, it’s kind of a great way to kind of put your money in a guaranteed interest investment for safe keeping.”

While a GIC is among the safest of investments, it comes with restrictions.

Fixed-rate GICs are the most common. They pay a fixed interest rate over a set term, however you typically can’t access the money without paying a penalty before it matures. Cashable GICs can give you access to your money without facing a penalty, but they also generally pay lower interest rates.

Lalonde said GICs can be a good option for investors with a short-term goal such as down payment on a home and also older investors that are looking for a safe investment.

“But for long-term money — anything over five years — we’re not locking it in to GICs, we’re still going the traditional market route,” he said.

Lalonde also noted interest paid on GICs is treated as income on your taxes, unlike capital gains, which are taxed more favourably.

Macmillan said before purchasing a GIC, you need to understand where they fit within your portfolio and what you are looking to do with the money, whether that be long-term savings, an emergency fund or other plan.

“Once you’ve figured out kind of the GIC that works best for your goals, then it’s important to shop around,” she said.

“It is really important in this environment to not just go with one of the big banks that people are comfortable with or know and really kind of try and look to where can you get the best rate for that term.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

Craig Wong, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash
Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash

A stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto is remains blocked during the Thursday morning rush due to a fiery crash involving two trucks. Toronto Fire confirm a truck caught fire following a crash between...

TRAFFIC ALERT

1h ago

Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers
Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers

Rideshare companies are warning of costly rides and long wait times as Toronto moves to cap the amount of ridesharing vehicles on its streets. City council voted to freeze the number of Uber and Lyft...

1h ago

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police plan to keep security stepped up around the city's Jewish communities and places of worship but say there is no evidence of any credible threats to residents. In a statement released...

4h ago

Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough
Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road around 6:45 a.m. for reports...

2h ago

Top Stories

Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash
Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash

A stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto is remains blocked during the Thursday morning rush due to a fiery crash involving two trucks. Toronto Fire confirm a truck caught fire following a crash between...

TRAFFIC ALERT

1h ago

Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers
Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers

Rideshare companies are warning of costly rides and long wait times as Toronto moves to cap the amount of ridesharing vehicles on its streets. City council voted to freeze the number of Uber and Lyft...

1h ago

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police plan to keep security stepped up around the city's Jewish communities and places of worship but say there is no evidence of any credible threats to residents. In a statement released...

4h ago

Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough
Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road around 6:45 a.m. for reports...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

16h ago

2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
2:35
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians

Following three separate cases of missing persons reported in Toronto recently, there are renewed calls to provide police with more tools. Faiza Amin reports on the push to have Ontario establish an emergency alert system.

17h ago

0:47
TD mobile mortgage specialists file proposed class action
TD mobile mortgage specialists file proposed class action

Mobile mortgage specialists are filing a class action lawsuit against TD bank. Kris Mccusker has the details.

More Videos