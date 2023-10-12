Ross Atkins will return as Blue Jays GM, President Mark Shapiro says

Ross Atkins Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins speaks at a press conference. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

By Lucas Casaletto and Sportsnet

Posted October 12, 2023 12:04 pm.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 12:14 pm.

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro confirmed that general manager Ross Atkins will remain in his role.

Atkins’ future was up in the air after another disappointing end to the season without a playoff victory.

The Blue Jays entered the season with World Series aspirations but barely snuck into the playoffs as the final wild card, only to be swept by the Minnesota Twins in a two-game series in which they only scored one run.

“Ross will be back. Ross needs to get better but he has done a good job,” Shapiro said on Thursday.

Game 2 included a now controversial and much-discussed decision to remove starting pitcher Jose Berrios from the game after only three innings despite his strong showing and replace him with fellow starter Yusei Kikuchi. The Twins would score two runs that inning and the Blue Jays’ lineup would fail to generate any offense en route to the defeat and subsequent elimination.

Blue Jays players, including Whit Merrifield and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., publicly questioned the manager’s decision to pull Berrios at that moment. This led to Atkins admitting it was Schneider’s game plan, adding that he wasn’t sure why Berrios was lifted when he was.

Related:

Atkins has been the general manager of the Blue Jays since October of 2015 and — after a run to the ALCS in 2016 — he oversaw a deep rebuild that saw the team bottom out with 95 losses in 2019.

In the four seasons since, the Blue Jays have been swept out of the wild-card round of the playoffs three times and, in 2021, the club missed the post-season by one game.

Atkins’ tenure includes the arrival of generational stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. The GM also raised Toronto’s payroll to record levels by signing established veterans, including Hyun Jin Ryu, George Springer, Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt.

Aggressive trades for Berrios, Matt Chapman, Daulton Varsho and Jordan Hicks depleted the team’s prospect pool as Atkins went all in on this core. Now, with the organization at a crossroads, Atkins will be the one tasked with turning the current roster into a winner.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash
Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash

A stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto is remains blocked during the Thursday morning rush due to a fiery crash involving two trucks. Toronto Fire confirm a truck caught fire following a crash between...

TRAFFIC ALERT

8m ago

Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers
Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers

Rideshare companies are warning of costly rides and long wait times as Toronto moves to cap the amount of ridesharing vehicles on its streets. City council voted to freeze the number of Uber and Lyft...

3h ago

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police are planning to keep security stepped up around Jewish communities and places of worship as war rages in the Middle East, but say there is no evidence of any legitimate threats to residents...

8m ago

Frost advisory for parts of GTA, temperatures expected to fall to near freezing mark
Frost advisory for parts of GTA, temperatures expected to fall to near freezing mark

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of the GTA as temperatures are expected to plunge to near the freezing mark Thursday night and into Friday morning. The advisory is in effect...

45m ago

Top Stories

Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash
Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash

A stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto is remains blocked during the Thursday morning rush due to a fiery crash involving two trucks. Toronto Fire confirm a truck caught fire following a crash between...

TRAFFIC ALERT

8m ago

Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers
Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers

Rideshare companies are warning of costly rides and long wait times as Toronto moves to cap the amount of ridesharing vehicles on its streets. City council voted to freeze the number of Uber and Lyft...

3h ago

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police are planning to keep security stepped up around Jewish communities and places of worship as war rages in the Middle East, but say there is no evidence of any legitimate threats to residents...

8m ago

Frost advisory for parts of GTA, temperatures expected to fall to near freezing mark
Frost advisory for parts of GTA, temperatures expected to fall to near freezing mark

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of the GTA as temperatures are expected to plunge to near the freezing mark Thursday night and into Friday morning. The advisory is in effect...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

17h ago

2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.
3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
2:35
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians

Following three separate cases of missing persons reported in Toronto recently, there are renewed calls to provide police with more tools. Faiza Amin reports on the push to have Ontario establish an emergency alert system.

19h ago

0:47
TD mobile mortgage specialists file proposed class action
TD mobile mortgage specialists file proposed class action

Mobile mortgage specialists are filing a class action lawsuit against TD bank. Kris Mccusker has the details.

More Videos