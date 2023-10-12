TSX declines Thursday, Wall Street also falls following U.S. inflation report

The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 12, 2023 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index declined Thursday, led by losses in utilities, base metals and telecom, while U.S. markets also fell after the latest report on inflation south of the border.

Headline inflation in the U.S. was slightly higher in September than expected on a year-over-year basis, remaining unchanged from August’s report, though it continued to slowly moderate on a monthly basis.

But it’s core inflation that the U.S. Federal Reserve is really looking at for its monetary policy decisions, said Ian Chong, portfolio manager for First Avenue Investment Counsel Inc.

That figure, which excludes food and fuel, was in line with expectations as it continued to decelerate, he said. Core prices were up 4.1 per cent from a year earlier, the smallest increase in two years, compared with a 4.3 per cent increase in August.

Inflation is still too hot for the Fed to loosen its grip, said Chong, but expectations are still that it won’t raise rates again in November, or perhaps even in December.

“They are very close to the end of the rate hiking cycle,” he said.

However, Thursday’s data does bolster expectations that rates will remain higher for longer, said Chong.

“It’s not about how high rates need to go anymore,” he said. “It’s now how long rates need to stay at elevated levels.”

Ten-year bond yields crept back up throughout the day after the inflation release, said Chong, after having eased somewhat earlier in the week. Equities, meanwhile, were mixed but relatively flat before selling off in the afternoon.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 163.60 points at 19,500.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 173.73 points at 33,631.14. The S&P 500 index was down 27.34 points at 4,349.61,while the Nasdaq composite was down 85.46 points at 13,574.22.

Shelter costs were the main driver of U.S. inflation in September. This illustrates just how difficult the last mile of the Fed’s inflation fight will be, said Chong. The central bank’s tool for fighting inflation — interest rates — is also sending shelter costs higher, albeit on a lag, and those make up a large portion of inflation.

“As you’re raising rates to cool inflation, you’re also increasing the costs of housing,” said Chong.

“It is a very fine line. So it is going to be difficult to bring down.”

Investors are also gearing up for the major U.S. banks to start releasing third-quarter earnings on Friday, Chong said.

“Those banks will provide a very important outlook on the American consumer and their financial situation.”

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.22 cents UScompared with 73.51 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was down 58 cents at US$82.91 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down three cents at US$3.34 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$4.30 at US$1,883.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.59 a pound.

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 men arrested for threatening Jewish high school, hate crime unit investigating
3 men arrested for threatening Jewish high school, hate crime unit investigating

Toronto police have arrested three men, and its hate crime unit is investigating after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York. Authorities were called to the Community Hebrew...

40m ago

Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police
Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police

A Scarborough high school student was injured after being stabbed by fellow students outside of school on Thursday. Toronto police were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in the...

0m ago

Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto
Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto

It has been five months since Nathan, a 37-year-old man with Down Syndrome, went missing and still, police have yet to locate him or provide any updates on where he might be. Police said Nathan was...

2h ago

Man accused in London, Ont., attack on Muslim family tells court of childhood abuse
Man accused in London, Ont., attack on Muslim family tells court of childhood abuse

The man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism took the stand in his own defence on Thursday, telling a jury that his ``fundamentalist'' Christian upbringing...

1h ago

Top Stories

3 men arrested for threatening Jewish high school, hate crime unit investigating
3 men arrested for threatening Jewish high school, hate crime unit investigating

Toronto police have arrested three men, and its hate crime unit is investigating after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York. Authorities were called to the Community Hebrew...

40m ago

Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police
Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police

A Scarborough high school student was injured after being stabbed by fellow students outside of school on Thursday. Toronto police were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in the...

0m ago

Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto
Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto

It has been five months since Nathan, a 37-year-old man with Down Syndrome, went missing and still, police have yet to locate him or provide any updates on where he might be. Police said Nathan was...

2h ago

Man accused in London, Ont., attack on Muslim family tells court of childhood abuse
Man accused in London, Ont., attack on Muslim family tells court of childhood abuse

The man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism took the stand in his own defence on Thursday, telling a jury that his ``fundamentalist'' Christian upbringing...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

22h ago

2:00
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees

Several maple trees in central Toronto have been hit with a fungus called powdery mildew. Nick Westoll has more on the fungus and its impact.

23h ago

2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.
3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
2:35
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians

Following three separate cases of missing persons reported in Toronto recently, there are renewed calls to provide police with more tools. Faiza Amin reports on the push to have Ontario establish an emergency alert system.

23h ago

More Videos