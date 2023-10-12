St. Lawrence Seaway workers vote in favour of strike if no deal reached by Oct. 21

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 12, 2023 7:33 am.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 7:42 am.

MONTREAL — Workers represented by Unifor at the St. Lawrence Seaway Corp. have voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike if they are not able to reach a new contract.

The union has set a deadline of Oct. 21 to reach an agreement.

Unifor national president Lana Payne says the workers manage the transit of more than 200 million tons of cargo each year and they deserve fair wages for the vital and challenging work they do.

The workers are members of Unifor Local 4212 and 4323 in Ontario and 4320 in Quebec.

Negotiations began on June 19 and 20 with the help of a conciliator.

The two sides held additional talks in September and they are scheduled to resume bargaining Oct. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press

