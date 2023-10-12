The approved multistate wind-power transmission line will increase energy capacity for Missouri

By Summer Ballentine, The Associated Press

Posted October 12, 2023 7:40 pm.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 7:42 pm.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Regulators on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a multistate wind-energy power line to provide the equivalent of four nuclear power plants’ worth of energy to Missouri consumers.

At issue is the Grain Belt Express, a power line that will carry wind energy from Kansas across Missouri and Illinois before hooking into a power grid in Indiana that serves eastern states.

Invenergy Transmission, the Chicago-based company attempting to build the Grain Belt Express, last year proposed expanding the high-voltage power line’s capacity after years of complaints from Missouri farmers and lawmakers worried that the line would trample property rights without providing much service to Missouri residents.

Under the new plan, approved 4-1 by Missouri’s Public Service Commission, Grain Belt Express plans to bring as much as 2,500 megawatts of power to Missouri. Previously, state utility regulators approved a line that would have brought only 500 megawatts of energy to the state.

Investment in the project, which would stretch about 800 miles (1287 kilometers) from Kansas to Indiana on a route crossing Missouri and Illinois, also is expected to soar to about $7 billion, Invenergy said.

Various municipal utilities in Missouri have long intended to buy power from the project, but now five times as much electricity will be delivered to the state — rising from 500 to 2,500 megawatts — compared to earlier plans.

“The approval of this transmission line and the ability to bring five times as much power to Missouri as originally planned will not only help us tap a significant source of domestic energy, but it will also help improve reliability and affordability for the Missouri business community,” said Ray McCarty, president and CEO of Associated Industries of Missouri, in a statement.

The project will help unlock $7.5 billion in energy cost savings in Missouri and Illinois, according to its developers.

Some farmers who don’t want high-power transmission lines on their land have fought the project for years.

Commissioner Kayla Hahn, the only Missouri regulator to vote against the amended proposal Thursday, said she’s worried there are not enough safeguards for farmers and other property owners, such as how compensation for damaged crops is handled.

“I want this line to benefit everyone to the maximum extent practicable,” Hahn said. “I don’t think this order goes far enough.”

Summer Ballentine, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadians in Gaza Strip hoping for evacuation flights
Canadians in Gaza Strip hoping for evacuation flights

Many are watching the war in Israel unfold here in Ontario, feeling scared and helpless as they try to stay connected to their loved ones who are in danger. One woman from Cambridge,...

1h ago

3 men arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish high school, community
3 men arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish high school, community

Toronto police have arrested three men, and its hate crime unit is investigating after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York. Authorities were called to the Community Hebrew...

2h ago

Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police
Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police

A Scarborough high school student was injured after being stabbed by fellow students outside of school on Thursday. Toronto police were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in the...

2h ago

Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto
Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto

It has been five months since Nathan, a 37-year-old man with Down Syndrome, went missing and police have yet to locate him or provide any updates on where he might be. Police said Nathan was last seen...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadians in Gaza Strip hoping for evacuation flights
Canadians in Gaza Strip hoping for evacuation flights

Many are watching the war in Israel unfold here in Ontario, feeling scared and helpless as they try to stay connected to their loved ones who are in danger. One woman from Cambridge,...

1h ago

3 men arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish high school, community
3 men arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish high school, community

Toronto police have arrested three men, and its hate crime unit is investigating after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York. Authorities were called to the Community Hebrew...

2h ago

Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police
Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police

A Scarborough high school student was injured after being stabbed by fellow students outside of school on Thursday. Toronto police were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in the...

2h ago

Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto
Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto

It has been five months since Nathan, a 37-year-old man with Down Syndrome, went missing and police have yet to locate him or provide any updates on where he might be. Police said Nathan was last seen...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Gusty winds make a comeback this weekend
Gusty winds make a comeback this weekend

Winds will be strong on Friday and Saturday in the GTA before they slow down on Sunday.

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

2:00
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees

Several maple trees in central Toronto have been hit with a fungus called powdery mildew. Nick Westoll has more on the fungus and its impact.
2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.
3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos