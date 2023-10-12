3 men arrested for threatening Jewish high school, hate crime unit investigating

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 12, 2023 3:20 pm.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 3:28 pm.

Toronto police have arrested three men, and its hate crime unit is investigating after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York.

Authorities were called to the Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto (CHAT) just after 12:30 p.m. after reports were circulating online regarding threats.

Toronto police said three males were at the school and were told to leave the property. Threats were then made, and the suspects fled the area.

Officers were able to track the three men down and arrested them. The hate crime unit is now looking into the incident.

In an email from the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, a spokesperson wrote that the reports circulating online of attempted stabbings and violent acts are inaccurate.

“Police informed us that no one has been injured and no attempted stabbing has taken place. Verbal threats were made, and police are now on the scene, including Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw,” the spokesperson wrote. “An investigation of the involved parties is currently underway, with possible charges pending.”

The UJA said staff at CHAT reacted quickly and informed the police, leading to the three arrests.

“Prior to this incident, we have been meeting and speaking throughout the day with law enforcement in Toronto and York Region about reports of Hamas’ call for a ‘day of mobilization’ around the world,” the UJA added.

“Our commitment to you is clear: we are directly conveying our community’s concerns and expectations to the police. And we are sharing the information and guidance we receive from police with our entire community.”

