Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police plan to keep security stepped up around the city’s Jewish communities and places of worship but say there is no evidence of any credible threats to residents.

In a statement released Wednesday night, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) says it has “heard directly from community leaders in our city that the war in the Middle East is generating fear and insecurity in Toronto.”

Police say they were made aware of global threats circulating online about possible events on Friday, but add they are currently unaware of any “credible threats” to Jewish communities in Toronto.

The increased police patrol will focus on cultural centres, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship around the city.

“Residents are encouraged to report any allegations of hate motivated incidents to police for investigation,” reads the TPS statement. “The service is also working closely with federal and provincial partners and other law enforcement agencies to ensure coordination and information sharing.”

Various demonstrations took place in the city on Monday in solidarity with both the Palestinian and Israeli communities.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered at Nathan Phillips Square in front of Toronto City Hall on Monday afternoon. Later in the evening at North York’s Mel Lastman square, politicians and locals gathered to show their support for Israel and mourn those killed in the surprise weekend attack by Hamas.

Toronto police confirmed four arrests were made just as the rally was wrapping up at Mel Lastman Square. There was no word on charges and police described the event was as “mostly peaceful”.

The federal government said Wednesday it will begin to airlift Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families from Tel Aviv by the end of the week as Israel continues to rain strikes on Gaza in response to the weekend attack.