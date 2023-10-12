Trudeau visits Yellowknife during tour of wildfire areas in Northwest Territories

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 12, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 4:12 am.

YELLOWKNIFE — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing his tour of the fire-ravaged Northwest Territories today in Yellowknife.

Trudeau is scheduled to make a housing announcement then attend a roundtable discussion with the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce.

The capital’s 20,000 residents were forced out of their homes for three weeks in the summer due to an encroaching wildfire.

Flames didn’t enter the city but destroyed most buildings and homes in Enterprise, a hamlet of 100 people near Hay River.

Trudeau toured that area Wednesday, walking among burned-out homes and vehicles as he spoke with officials.

The territory saw nearly 70 per cent of its population displaced by wildfires and a record amount of land burned during the fire season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks
'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks

Rosanna Fuschino of Mississauga, Ont. is the matriarch of a large, close-knit Italian-Canadian family. "We are a loving family and love to travel," she told CityNews. Several years ago, they started...

16h ago

Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit
Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit

A U.S.-based security company suing Air Canada over an unsolved $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson airport says a suspect accessed the cargo facilities using a fraudulent document. In a lawsuit...

13h ago

Jewish group says Ottawa woman killed in Israel
Jewish group says Ottawa woman killed in Israel

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says a Canadian citizen, Adi Vital-Kaploun, was killed by Hamas militants in Israel. The group's CEO, Andrea Freedman, says Vital-Kaploun was killed at her kibbutz near...

12h ago

Marner, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout
Marner, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout

Mitch Marner scored the only goal of the shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs fought back from 2-0 and 5-3 deficits to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in a wild NHL regular-season opener for both teams...

6h ago

