10 injured in crash between a truck and van carrying team east of Regina

Ten people, including eight girls of a First Nations junior volleyball team, have been injured in a collision involving a truck and a multi-passenger van on Highway 1 east of Regina.

RCMP say the crash happened near Sintaluta, Sask., at about 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Megaen Reader, director of education at Chief Kahkewistahaw Community School, said the girls and their coach are now home after being discharged from hospital.

“Lots of bumps and bruises and one broken bone,” Reader said. “But I think other than that, they’re doing pretty good, just shaken up.”

Police, fire, EMS and STARS air ambulance responded and transported all nine occupants of the van to hospital with injuries ranging from severe to non-life-threatening.

The driver of the truck, a man from Manitoba, was taken to hospital by STARS.

Police say they have called in victim services to provide support to the people involved.

Reader said the team was on its way to Indian Head, Sask., to play a game when the crash occurred.

She said the girls are in grades 6 and 7 and the coach is also a Grade 5 teacher.

“I think we’re just really grateful and thankful because it could have been a lot worse than it was,” she said. “We’re thankful to the first responders that were there and EMS and fire got there quickly.”

Indian Head RCMP continue to investigate the collision with the help of the Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstruction team.