2 off-duty police officers shot at Philadelphia International Airport

By The Associated Press

Posted October 13, 2023 12:25 am.

Last Updated October 13, 2023 12:42 am.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two off-duty officers were shot Thursday night at the parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport, it was reported.

CBS News in Philadelphia reported the shootings, citing police, and said the conditions of the hospitalized officers weren’t immediately known.

The suspects fled in a black sport utility vehicle, the station said.

Fox29 reported that a massive police presence that included armored vehicles and SWAT teams gathered at the garage near Terminal D at around 11:30 p.m.

The Associated Press

