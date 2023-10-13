A father worries for his missing child: ‘My daughter didn’t go to war. She just went to dance’

Karin Journo takes a selfie before she went to the Tribe of Nova music festival. Saturday’s attack on the open-air Tribe of Nova music festival is believed to be the worst civilian massacre in Israeli history, with at least 260 dead and a still undetermined number taken hostage. Dozens of Hamas militants who had blown through Israel’s heavily fortified separation fence and crossed into the country from Gaza opened fire on about 3,500 young Israelis who had come together for a joyous night of electronic music to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. (Karin Journo via Meitav Journo via AP) S

By John Leicester, The Associated Press

Posted October 13, 2023 3:57 pm.

PARIS (AP) — Because of the fracture in her right leg, Karin Journo had talked herself out of going to the Tribe of Nova music festival and sold her ticket. But a week before Hamas militants turned the party into a killing ground, she bought another.

The 24-year-old French-Israeli airport worker who loved to travel had learned that a bunch of her friends were going to celebrate the departure of one of them to the United States. She didn’t want to miss out.

Before heading out to dance the night away, she snapped a photo of herself in her party gear — black shorts and black halter top for a joyous night of electronic music in a dusty field. She’d left her long dark hair untied and painted her nails bright red. She was clearly excited, giving a V-sign in her selfie.

And dance she did: Video shot that night showed her waving her arms to the thumping beats, though she was rooted to the spot by the gray protective boot that encased her right foot and calf all the way up to her knee.

It made her easy to recognize in subsequent video footage filmed as Hamas started to launch its deadly attack.

Sheltering behind a car with a friend, her face was marked with worry. With explosions echoing in the background, she looked around anxiously in another. In a final video, she is seen sitting just outside the open door of an ambulance, wearing a brown hoodie borrowed from a friend. Two people were laid out inside the vehicle, not moving.

At 8:43 that Saturday morning she sent a final text to her loved ones, according to her father, Doron Journo: “To the whole family, I want to say that I love you a lot, because I am not coming home.”

“Since that message, we have heard nothing. We don’t know if she is dead, if she is in Gaza. We know nothing,” the father says.

“My daughter didn’t go to war,” he says. “She just went to dance.”

John Leicester, The Associated Press


Top Stories

York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'
York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'

York University officials are condemning a statement shared by three student unions on the Israel-Hamas war. The York Federation of Students, York University Graduate Student Association and the Glendon...

24m ago

Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students
Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students

Two teens and a man in his 20s are facing charges as part of a hate-crime investigation after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York on Thursday. Police were called to the...

19m ago

Toronto police investigating hate crime after man allegedly vandalizes east-end mosque
Toronto police investigating hate crime after man allegedly vandalizes east-end mosque

Warning: This article contains details some readers might find disturbing. Toronto police are investigating a hate crime and searching for a man believed to be responsible for multiple acts of vandalism...

47m ago

Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school charged in sex assault case
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school charged in sex assault case

A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.  Ontario Provincial Police...

3h ago

