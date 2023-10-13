Advocacy group says a migrant has died on US border after medical issue in outdoor waiting area

By The Associated Press

Posted October 13, 2023 3:38 pm.

Last Updated October 13, 2023 3:42 pm.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A migrant in a waiting area between two border walls has died this week after a medical emergency, a migrant advocacy group said. U.S. authorities confirmed Friday that someone died but gave few details.

The migrant was a 29-year-old woman from Guinea who died Wednesday after encountering medical problems at an “open-air detention site” near the San Ysidro border crossing, according to the American Friends Service Committee’s US-Mexico Border Program.

The site is an enclosed area on U.S. soil where migrants wait outdoors to be processed while under the watch of Border Patrol agents. Human rights organizations have expressed concerns about the use of outdoor detention.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that Border Patrol agents “were approached by an individual in medical distress” about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) west of the port of entry.

“Shortly thereafter, the person experienced a medical emergency. First aid was immediately initiated, and the individual was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital by local emergency medical services where they passed away,” the statement said.

The statement does not acknowledge if the person was in custody and does not provide any additional details, including whether they were a migrant. The incident is being reviewed by the agency’s office of professional responsibility. A cause of death has not been determined.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'
York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'

York University officials are condemning a statement shared by three student unions on the Israel-Hamas war. The York Federation of Students, York University Graduate Student Association and the Glendon...

23m ago

Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students
Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students

Two teens and a man in his 20s are facing charges as part of a hate-crime investigation after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York on Thursday. Police were called to the...

18m ago

Toronto police investigating hate crime after man allegedly vandalizes east-end mosque
Toronto police investigating hate crime after man allegedly vandalizes east-end mosque

Warning: This article contains details some readers might find disturbing. Toronto police are investigating a hate crime and searching for a man believed to be responsible for multiple acts of vandalism...

46m ago

Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school charged in sex assault case
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school charged in sex assault case

A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.  Ontario Provincial Police...

3h ago

Top Stories

York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'
York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'

York University officials are condemning a statement shared by three student unions on the Israel-Hamas war. The York Federation of Students, York University Graduate Student Association and the Glendon...

23m ago

Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students
Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students

Two teens and a man in his 20s are facing charges as part of a hate-crime investigation after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York on Thursday. Police were called to the...

18m ago

Toronto police investigating hate crime after man allegedly vandalizes east-end mosque
Toronto police investigating hate crime after man allegedly vandalizes east-end mosque

Warning: This article contains details some readers might find disturbing. Toronto police are investigating a hate crime and searching for a man believed to be responsible for multiple acts of vandalism...

46m ago

Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school charged in sex assault case
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school charged in sex assault case

A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.  Ontario Provincial Police...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war

As Canada begins evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv, one GTA woman is sharing how she got home on her own. Michelle Mackey has her message to the Canadian Government.

16h ago

2:20
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles

While debating the reduction of gas emissions in the taxi and ride-sharing industry, city council quickly passed a motion to cap the number of vehicle licences for companies like Uber and Lyft. Mark McAllister has more on the impact the move may have

21h ago

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

2:00
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees

Several maple trees in central Toronto have been hit with a fungus called powdery mildew. Nick Westoll has more on the fungus and its impact.
2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos