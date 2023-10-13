As elections near, Congo says it will ease military rule in the conflict-riddled east

By Justin Kabumba And Jean-yves Kamale, The Associated Press

Posted October 13, 2023 8:00 am.

Last Updated October 13, 2023 8:12 am.

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s president said he will gradually ease the state of military rule in the conflict-riddled east and lift some restrictions imposed more than two years ago.

Speaking to the nation Thursday, President Felix Tshisekedi said there would be a gradual easing of the state of siege in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, which includes ending a curfew, allowing peaceful demonstrations and for people to live normal lives.

The announcement comes more than two months ahead of presidential elections, when Tshisekedi hopes to secure a second term.

He implemented the state of siege in 2021, allowing military and police to take control from civilian institutions, in an attempt to stem rising violence.

More than 120 armed groups are fighting in the region, mostly for land and control of mines with valuable minerals, while some groups are trying to protect their communities.

“I have taken the firm resolution to lead the populations of the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu towards a gradual and progressive easing of the regime and the restriction of the state of siege,” said Tshisekedi.

Civil society and rights groups have criticized the state of siege, accusing security forces of exploiting their power against the population.

“It has failed in its stated purpose of rapidly improving the security situation. Military authorities have instead used their extraordinary powers to further undermine people’s rights with impunity, including freedoms of expression and assembly, and the right to justice,” said Amnesty International.

Despite military rule, violence in the region has continued and intensified. At least one militia linked to the Islamic State group has expanded its presence, while rebel groups such as M23 have seized towns, displacing tens of thousands of people.

The United States Embassy in Congo said Thursday that it was greatly concerned about the increased violence in North Kivu province, where M23 is active, and the ensuing loss of lives and displacement. It called on the government to redouble its efforts to protect civilians.

———

Kamale reported from Kinshasa

Justin Kabumba And Jean-yves Kamale, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel

It was an emotional reunion at Pearson Airport for Antonella Barrasso as she embraced her family and friends after 30 hours of travel which included two flights and six days of desperately trying to flee...

8h ago

Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of Gaza City as possible ground offensive looms
Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of Gaza City as possible ground offensive looms

Israel’s military told Palestinians on Friday to evacuate Gaza City and head to the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling...

1h ago

Dump truck with raised bin strikes bridge on Hwy. 404
Dump truck with raised bin strikes bridge on Hwy. 404

A dump truck with a raised bin crashed into a bridge on a GTA highway overnight resulting in lane closures ahead of the Friday morning rush. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the truck was travelling...

1h ago

Weekend need to know: Waterfront Marathon, Halloween events; GO Transit/road closures
Weekend need to know: Waterfront Marathon, Halloween events; GO Transit/road closures

Several events are going on this weekend including the annual Toronto Waterfront Marathon, Friday the 13th Port Dover motorcycle party, and local Halloween-themed events. There are no scheduled subway...

20m ago

Top Stories

'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel

It was an emotional reunion at Pearson Airport for Antonella Barrasso as she embraced her family and friends after 30 hours of travel which included two flights and six days of desperately trying to flee...

8h ago

Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of Gaza City as possible ground offensive looms
Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of Gaza City as possible ground offensive looms

Israel’s military told Palestinians on Friday to evacuate Gaza City and head to the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling...

1h ago

Dump truck with raised bin strikes bridge on Hwy. 404
Dump truck with raised bin strikes bridge on Hwy. 404

A dump truck with a raised bin crashed into a bridge on a GTA highway overnight resulting in lane closures ahead of the Friday morning rush. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the truck was travelling...

1h ago

Weekend need to know: Waterfront Marathon, Halloween events; GO Transit/road closures
Weekend need to know: Waterfront Marathon, Halloween events; GO Transit/road closures

Several events are going on this weekend including the annual Toronto Waterfront Marathon, Friday the 13th Port Dover motorcycle party, and local Halloween-themed events. There are no scheduled subway...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war

As Canada begins evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv, one GTA woman is sharing how she got home on her own. Michelle Mackey has her message to the Canadian Government.

9h ago

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

2:00
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees

Several maple trees in central Toronto have been hit with a fungus called powdery mildew. Nick Westoll has more on the fungus and its impact.
2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.
3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos