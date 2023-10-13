Canada’s top court to rule on validity of federal environmental assessment law

OTTAWA — Canada’s top court is expected to rule today on the validity of the federal government’s environmental assessment legislation.

The Supreme Court’s judgment on the Impact Assessment Act is to set the tone for how different levels of government work together to balance the economic benefits of resource development against the environmental risks.

The Alberta government wants the law disallowed, arguing it opens the door to federal meddling in areas that the Constitution says are none of its business.

Ottawa says its involvement in environmental matters is needed to ensure standards are consistent across the country and to meet national goals such as fighting climate change.

Although the Alberta Court of Appeal has issued an opinion against the federal government, the Supreme Court has several times in the past affirmed a role for Ottawa in environmental issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press