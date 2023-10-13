Climate change sees IOC aim to choose hosts of 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics at same time next July

By The Associated Press

Posted October 13, 2023 6:28 am.

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The International Olympic Committee cited concerns over climate change on Friday for its wish to pick two Winter Olympics hosts next July — putting Salt Lake City quickly into play for the 2034 edition.

IOC president Thomas Bach said the Olympic body aims to pick hosts for both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games at its meeting on the eve of the Paris Games next year.

Sweden, Switzerland and France have been working on possible bids for the 2030 edition and Salt Lake City officials have long targeted 2034. That would avoid the United States hosting back-to-back Olympics after the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The double award proposal by the Bach-chaired IOC executive board must get approval by the full membership at their annual meeting that opens Sunday. That should be a formality.

The IOC has declining options for Winter Games hosts with Bach suggesting only 15 national Olympic committees across three continents meet the criteria: that they have at least 80% of existing venues for snow sports and a “climate-reliable” outlook to host snow events in future decades.

“We need to address very quickly this dramatic impact of climate change on winter sport,” Bach said.

