CP NewsAlert: Surrey, B.C., to ask court to review provincial order on police
Posted October 13, 2023 12:52 pm.
Last Updated October 13, 2023 12:56 pm.
SURREY, B.C. — The City of Surrey says it will file a petition with the Supreme Court of British Columbia for a judicial review of the provincial government’s order that forces it to transition to a municipal police force.
The city was in the process of reverting to the RCMP when the provincial government ordered it to resume the shift to the Surrey Police Service.
More coming.
The Canadian Press