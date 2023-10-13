French media say a teacher was killed and others injured in a rare school stabbing

By The Associated Press

Posted October 13, 2023 6:33 am.

Last Updated October 13, 2023 6:42 am.

PARIS (AP) — French media say that a teacher has been killed and children injured in a stabbing in a school in northern France.

French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to the scene in the city of Arras.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says that the attacker was arrested.

French broadcasters France Info and BFM report that the attacker was a former student and that a teacher and two others were injured. Such school attacks are rare in France.

A vice president of the lower house of parliament, Naima Moutchou, said the National Assembly “expresses its solidarity and thoughts for the victims, their families and the educational community as we learn that a teacher has been killed and several others have been injured.”

The Associated Press

