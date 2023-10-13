Hornets’ Miles Bridges turns himself in after arrest warrant issued over protection order

FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Charlotte Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says it has an unserved warrant for Bridges for a violation of a domestic violence protective order along with an unserved criminal summons for a domestic protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property. The sheriff’s office said the warrant was issued in January and the criminal summons was issued Wednesday, Oct. 11. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File) FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Charlotte Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says it has an unserved warrant for Bridges for a violation of a domestic violence protective order along with an unserved criminal summons for a domestic protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property. The sheriff’s office said the warrant was issued in January and the criminal summons was issued Wednesday, Oct. 11. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press

Posted October 13, 2023 11:15 am.

Last Updated October 13, 2023 11:27 am.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges turned himself in on Friday after an arrest warrant was issued for an alleged protection order violation stemming from a domestic violence case last year.

Bridges turned himself in early in the morning in Lincoln County, a suburb of Charlotte. He was accompanied by his attorney, according to Larry Seagle, the public information officer for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Bridges appeared before a district court judge and was released on $1,000 bond.

The 25-year-old Bridges had been in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night as the Hornets played the Wizards in a preseason game, according to a team spokesman. Bridges did not play because he is suspended by the league.

The warrant had originally been issued on Jan. 2, but had not previously been served. No details have been made available.

Bridges is also set to be served a criminal summons for an Oct. 6 allegation of violating a protection order, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

That criminal summons had not yet been served as of Friday morning, per court documents.

Bridges is currently serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time in the June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children, who accused Bridges of assaulting her in front of the children. It was ruled that he must adhere to a 10-year criminal protection order for the woman, weekly narcotics and marijuana testing, and restitution, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

The AP does not normally identify alleged victims unless they have granted permission for their name to be used.

Bridges is currently serving a 10-game suspension from the NBA to begin the season. It remains to be seen if Bridges could face further discipline from the league.

Messages left for Bridges’ attorney were not immediately returned.

The NBA and the Hornets have both said they are looking into the situation and gathering more information.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Steve Reed, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel

It was an emotional reunion at Pearson Airport for Antonella Barrasso as she embraced her family and friends after 30 hours of travel which included two flights and six days of desperately trying to flee...

12h ago

Second GTA driver clocked at more than 200 km/h in as many days
Second GTA driver clocked at more than 200 km/h in as many days

A second GTA driver has been charged with stunt driving in as many days after being caught going double the speed limit on a highway. In a post to social media on Friday morning, Ontario Provincial...

2h ago

Dump truck with raised bin strikes bridge on Hwy. 404
Dump truck with raised bin strikes bridge on Hwy. 404

A dump truck with a raised bin crashed into a bridge on a GTA highway overnight resulting in lane closures ahead of the Friday morning rush. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the truck was travelling...

4h ago

Air Canada halts flights to Israel until end of October
Air Canada halts flights to Israel until end of October

Air Canada says it's cancelling all direct flights to and from Tel Aviv through the end of the month. The suspension, which extends one in place since Oct. 8, comes after Hamas's attack on Israel last...

52m ago

Top Stories

'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel

It was an emotional reunion at Pearson Airport for Antonella Barrasso as she embraced her family and friends after 30 hours of travel which included two flights and six days of desperately trying to flee...

12h ago

Second GTA driver clocked at more than 200 km/h in as many days
Second GTA driver clocked at more than 200 km/h in as many days

A second GTA driver has been charged with stunt driving in as many days after being caught going double the speed limit on a highway. In a post to social media on Friday morning, Ontario Provincial...

2h ago

Dump truck with raised bin strikes bridge on Hwy. 404
Dump truck with raised bin strikes bridge on Hwy. 404

A dump truck with a raised bin crashed into a bridge on a GTA highway overnight resulting in lane closures ahead of the Friday morning rush. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the truck was travelling...

4h ago

Air Canada halts flights to Israel until end of October
Air Canada halts flights to Israel until end of October

Air Canada says it's cancelling all direct flights to and from Tel Aviv through the end of the month. The suspension, which extends one in place since Oct. 8, comes after Hamas's attack on Israel last...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war

As Canada begins evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv, one GTA woman is sharing how she got home on her own. Michelle Mackey has her message to the Canadian Government.

12h ago

2:20
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles

While debating the reduction of gas emissions in the taxi and ride-sharing industry, city council quickly passed a motion to cap the number of vehicle licences for companies like Uber and Lyft. Mark McAllister has more on the impact the move may have

17h ago

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

2:00
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees

Several maple trees in central Toronto have been hit with a fungus called powdery mildew. Nick Westoll has more on the fungus and its impact.
2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos