In the news today: Canadian doctor trapped in Gaza, Convoy trial in Ottawa

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 13, 2023 4:15 am.

Last Updated October 13, 2023 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Canadian doctor trapped in Gaza helps at hospital

A Canadian doctor trapped in Gaza says he has been volunteering at the biggest hospital in the besieged Palestinian territory since Israel began its massive retaliatory bombardment of the area.

Dr. Ehab Bader is a resident of London, Ontario and says he went to Gaza to visit his elderly parents 12 days before Hamas militants crossed through Israel’s highly fortified separation fence and killed over 1,200 Israelis in a brutal rampage.

Israel has retaliated with a massive bombardment of Gaza, which is home to some 2.3 million Palestinians.

Convoy trial to hear how protest affected buses

The criminal trial of two “Freedom Convoy” organizers is expected today to delve into how public transit was affected by the three-week protest that clogged downtown Ottawa streets last year.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief and counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

The court expects to hear from Natalie Huneault, an employee of the public transit operator, OC Transpo.

Several witnesses have already spoken about how buses were rerouted during the protest as a result of the crowds and parked big-rig trucks.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Canadian universities grapple with war response

Canadian universities are grappling with how to address the war in Israel and Gaza as it sparks grief, anger and heated debate on campuses and in wider society.

Several schools have faced backlash for the public statements they’ve issued, while others have been forced to respond to groups who expressed support for the attack on Israel.

The advocacy co-ordinator for Jewish student organization Hillel Montreal says he doesn’t believe universities have done enough to make Jewish students feel safe.

A pro-Palestinian student group in Montreal faced backlash on the weekend for sharing social media posts that described Saturday’s attack on Israel as heroic and encouraged people to “celebrate the resistance’s success” at a weekend rally.

NDP convention to highlight wins against Tories

New Democrats are gathering for a three-day policy convention in Hamilton.

Their focus is convincing voters looking for change that they are a better choice than Conservatives — even after having worked to help keep the minority Liberal government in power.

This is the first convention for the NDP since it signed a confidence-and-supply agreement with the minority Liberal government — and the first one held in person in five years.

Pot sector faces sobering reality five years later

Five years after Canada legalized recreational cannabis, many say the industry is facing a harsh reality.

They’ve watched the biggest companies shrink their footprints, let go of thousands of staff and grapple with balance sheets that reflect a turbulent market.

As cannabis companies closed, declared bankruptcy and sought mergers, the industry has accepted there will be a longer march to profitability than many once imagined.

Awareness needed of male infertility risks: study

Male fertility is on the decline worldwide, and an international group of researchers says the poorly understood issue needs to be tackled as soon as possible.

In a new paper published in the medical journal Nature Reviews Urology, researchers warn that this lack of lack knowledge often results in the burden of male fertility falling on women, who are subject to invasive assisted reproduction procedures.

The World Health Organization estimates that infertility affects one in six couples, and that men compose half of all cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press

