Law restricting bathroom use for Idaho transgender students to go into effect as challenge continues

By The Associated Press

Posted October 13, 2023 7:27 pm.

Last Updated October 13, 2023 7:42 pm.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho law restricting which bathrooms transgender students can use in schools will go into effect while a court challenge plays out.

Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye on Thursday denied a request by a plaintiff who is challenging the law to keep it from being enforced until the lawsuit is resolved, The Idaho Statesman reported. In August, Nye had placed the law on hold in August pending his decision.

The law will go into effect 21 days after his ruling.

It prohibits transgender students from using public school restrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity. It also allows other students to sue their school if they encounter a student using a bathroom that doesn’t align with their sex assigned at birth.

Nye said the plaintiff failed to show their challenge would succeed. He noted the law is “substantially related to the government’s important interest in protecting the privacy and safety of students” while using a restroom or a changing room.

Lambda Legal, which represents LGBTQ+ people in lawsuits, sued the state in July on behalf of an Idaho transgender student, arguing that the law known as Senate Bill 1100 unconstitutionally discriminates against students based on their gender identities.

“Although it likely comes as little solace to Idaho’s transgender students who, as a result of the court’s decision today, may have to change their routines, or who, regrettably, may face other societal hardships, the court must stay within its lane,” Nye wrote. “Its duty is to interpret the law; it is not a policy-making body.”

The judge also denied the state’s request to dismiss the case, saying state attorneys sought to dismiss all of the lawsuit’s claims in a “perfunctory manner, with little explanation.”

School districts in Idaho currently regulate which bathrooms transgender students may use. About a quarter of Idaho schools allow transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity, Nye said in a previous decision.

Thursday’s ruling puts transgender students directly in harm’s way by stigmatizing them as outsiders in their own communities and depriving them of the basic ability to go about their school day like everyone else, Peter Renn, Lambda Legal senior counsel, said in a statement.

“The vast majority of courts ruling on similar discriminatory laws have struck them down, and the court’s decision here is an outlier that fails to respect the equal dignity of transgender students,” he said.

Idaho Superintendent for Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, members of the Idaho State Board of Education and members of the Boise School District’s board of trustees are defendants in the case.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador in a statement called the ruling a significant win for his office.

“Society has separated these intimate facilities for time immemorial, and it is particularly important that the safety and privacy interests of minor students are protected,” Labrador said.

Republican Sen. Ben Adams, of Nampa, sponsored the measure, and the Idaho Family Policy Center, a religious lobbying group, helped write it. The group also pushed a new Idaho law criminalizing gender-affirming health care for minors.

Many GOP-controlled states have passed similar anti-transgender laws.

In August, a federal appeals court upheld a decision blocking Idaho’s 2020 first-in-the-nation ban on transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports.

In that case, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the ban discriminates against all women, citing a provision in the law that allows for anyone to dispute the sex of a female student athlete in Idaho. That provision would require the athlete to verify their gender through medical procedures, including gynecological exams.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Broken and overflowing garbage bins still a problem across Toronto
Broken and overflowing garbage bins still a problem across Toronto

Nearly a year and a half after the city said it would crack down on the number of broken and overflowing public garbage bins, there's no evidence anything has changed. "In terms of the progression of...

2h ago

Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students
Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students

Two teens and a man in his 20s are facing charges as part of a hate-crime investigation after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York on Thursday. Police were called to the...

4h ago

York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'
York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'

York University officials are condemning a statement shared by three student unions on the Israel-Hamas war. The York Federation of Students, York University Graduate Student Association and the Glendon...

3h ago

First hospital in Ontario providing areola tattooing by physician
First hospital in Ontario providing areola tattooing by physician

Areola tattooing can be an important part of breast reconstruction after a mastectomy, and for the first time in Ontario, one hospital in Halton Region will be providing the service performed by a physician. Dr....

3h ago

Top Stories

Broken and overflowing garbage bins still a problem across Toronto
Broken and overflowing garbage bins still a problem across Toronto

Nearly a year and a half after the city said it would crack down on the number of broken and overflowing public garbage bins, there's no evidence anything has changed. "In terms of the progression of...

2h ago

Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students
Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students

Two teens and a man in his 20s are facing charges as part of a hate-crime investigation after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York on Thursday. Police were called to the...

4h ago

York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'
York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'

York University officials are condemning a statement shared by three student unions on the Israel-Hamas war. The York Federation of Students, York University Graduate Student Association and the Glendon...

3h ago

First hospital in Ontario providing areola tattooing by physician
First hospital in Ontario providing areola tattooing by physician

Areola tattooing can be an important part of breast reconstruction after a mastectomy, and for the first time in Ontario, one hospital in Halton Region will be providing the service performed by a physician. Dr....

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war

As Canada begins evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv, one GTA woman is sharing how she got home on her own. Michelle Mackey has her message to the Canadian Government.

21h ago

2:20
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles

While debating the reduction of gas emissions in the taxi and ride-sharing industry, city council quickly passed a motion to cap the number of vehicle licences for companies like Uber and Lyft. Mark McAllister has more on the impact the move may have
3:28
RCMP investigation bad timing for Ford government
RCMP investigation bad timing for Ford government

Political analysts explain how the Greenbelt scandal will hang over the government for the remainder of its term and if charges are laid they could possibly be announced as election campaigning begins.
2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

2:00
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees

Several maple trees in central Toronto have been hit with a fungus called powdery mildew. Nick Westoll has more on the fungus and its impact.
More Videos