Mélanie Joly visiting Israel to reaffirm support, push for humanitarian aid passage

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly listens to a question during a news conference concerning the situation in the Middle East on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 in Ottawa. Joly is visiting Israel and Jordan to hold talks on the impacts of Hamas' attack on Israel and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 13, 2023 9:28 am.

Last Updated October 13, 2023 9:42 am.

OTTAWA — Canada’s foreign affairs minister has arrived in Tel Aviv as she visits Israel and Jordan to hold talks on the impacts of Hamas’ attack on Israel and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. 

Global Affairs Canada says in a statement that Minister Mélanie Joly travelled to the Middle East through Greece, the destination of the first two airlifts of Canadians out of Israel. 

The statement says Joly will “reaffirm Canada’s support for Israel and its right to defend itself in accordance with international law,” while pushing forward collective efforts to ensure the swift passage of humanitarian aid and the protection of both Israeli and Palestinian civilians. 

It says she will engage with Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Jordan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. 

The three-day trip comes after Hamas militants staged a deadly massacre in Israel last Saturday, with ensuing Israeli bombardments killing hundreds in besieged Gaza.

Israel’s military told about one million Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza on Friday and head to the southern part of the sealed-off coastal enclave ahead of an expected ground invasion, an order that the U.N. warned would be impossible and potentially calamitous on a 24-hour deadline. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel

It was an emotional reunion at Pearson Airport for Antonella Barrasso as she embraced her family and friends after 30 hours of travel which included two flights and six days of desperately trying to flee...

10h ago

Dump truck with raised bin strikes bridge on Hwy. 404
Dump truck with raised bin strikes bridge on Hwy. 404

A dump truck with a raised bin crashed into a bridge on a GTA highway overnight resulting in lane closures ahead of the Friday morning rush. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the truck was travelling...

3h ago

Second GTA driver clocked at more than 200 km/h in as many days
Second GTA driver clocked at more than 200 km/h in as many days

A second GTA driver has been charged with stunt driving in as many days after being caught going double the speed limit on a highway. In a post to social media on Friday morning, Ontario Provincial...

57m ago

Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of Gaza City as possible ground offensive looms
Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of Gaza City as possible ground offensive looms

Israel’s military told Palestinians on Friday to evacuate Gaza City and head to the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel

It was an emotional reunion at Pearson Airport for Antonella Barrasso as she embraced her family and friends after 30 hours of travel which included two flights and six days of desperately trying to flee...

10h ago

Dump truck with raised bin strikes bridge on Hwy. 404
Dump truck with raised bin strikes bridge on Hwy. 404

A dump truck with a raised bin crashed into a bridge on a GTA highway overnight resulting in lane closures ahead of the Friday morning rush. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the truck was travelling...

3h ago

Second GTA driver clocked at more than 200 km/h in as many days
Second GTA driver clocked at more than 200 km/h in as many days

A second GTA driver has been charged with stunt driving in as many days after being caught going double the speed limit on a highway. In a post to social media on Friday morning, Ontario Provincial...

57m ago

Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of Gaza City as possible ground offensive looms
Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of Gaza City as possible ground offensive looms

Israel’s military told Palestinians on Friday to evacuate Gaza City and head to the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war

As Canada begins evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv, one GTA woman is sharing how she got home on her own. Michelle Mackey has her message to the Canadian Government.

10h ago

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

2:00
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees

Several maple trees in central Toronto have been hit with a fungus called powdery mildew. Nick Westoll has more on the fungus and its impact.
2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.
3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos