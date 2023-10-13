Microsoft’s bid for Activision gets UK approval. It removes the last hurdle to the gaming deal

Scenes from "Candy Crush Saga," left, by Activision Blizzard, and "Crash Team Rumble," from Activision Publishing, are shown in this photo, in New York, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Microsoft’s purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard won final approval Friday, Oct. 13, from Britain’s competition watchdog, reversing its earlier decision to block the $69 billion deal and removing a last obstacle for one of the largest tech transactions in history. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Scenes from "Candy Crush Saga," left, by Activision Blizzard, and "Crash Team Rumble," from Activision Publishing, are shown in this photo, in New York, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Microsoft’s purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard won final approval Friday, Oct. 13, from Britain’s competition watchdog, reversing its earlier decision to block the $69 billion deal and removing a last obstacle for one of the largest tech transactions in history. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Posted October 13, 2023 2:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft’s purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard won final approval Friday from Britain’s competition watchdog, reversing its earlier decision to block the $69 billion deal and removing a last obstacle for one of the largest tech transactions in history.

The Competition and Markets Authority’s blessing was expected after it gave preliminary approval last month to a revamped Microsoft proposal meant to address concerns that the deal would harm competition and hurt gamers.

It signals certain victory in the Xbox maker’s quest to acquire Activision, maker of the popular Call of Duty game franchise.

The companies had agreed to extend an original mid-July deadline to Oct. 18 to overcome the British regulator’s objections. The approval also helps Microsoft avoid paying Activision a $4.5 billion penalty if the deal doesn’t close.

“The new deal will stop Microsoft from locking up competition in cloud gaming as this market takes off, preserving competitive prices and services for UK cloud gaming customers,” the watchdog said.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company was grateful for the “thorough review and decision.”

“We have now crossed the final regulatory hurdle to close this acquisition, which we believe will benefit players and the gaming industry worldwide,” he said.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick also welcomed the news: “We look forward to becoming part of the Xbox Team.”

Since the deal was announced in January 2022, Microsoft has secured approvals from antitrust authorities covering more than 40 countries. Crucially, it got a thumbs-up from the 27-nation European Union after agreeing to allow users and cloud gaming platforms to stream its titles without paying royalties for 10 years.

But the deal faced resistance from British and American regulators who worried it would stifle competition in the video game industry. Top rival Sony also feared it would limit PlayStation gamers’ access to Call of Duty, Activision’s long-running military shooter series.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission lost a court bid to pause the deal so that its in-house judge could review it. The FTC hasn’t given up, appealing the decision and last month filing notice of its plan to resume that trial. That signals the U.S. regulator’s intention to unwind the deal even after it closes.

In the meantime, the U.K. regulator was the last major obstacle to the transaction going through. The CMA’s approval came after Microsoft updated its offer in August.

Under the restructured deal, Microsoft will sell off cloud streaming rights outside of the EU and three other European countries for all current and new Activision games released over the next 15 years to French game studio Ubisoft Entertainment.

British regulators had initially blocked the transaction in April over concerns Microsoft could withhold Activision titles from the emerging cloud gaming market, where players can avoid buying pricey consoles and stream games to their tablets or phones.

Then, in an unprecedented move, the U.K. watchdog delayed its final decision, saying it needed to reconsider and agreeing with Microsoft to put appeal proceedings on hold.

One factor was the EU’s approval, granted after Microsoft promised to automatically license Activision titles royalty-free to cloud gaming platforms. Another “material change of circumstance” that the watchdog said it needed to consider, according to court documents, was an agreement Microsoft signed with Sony to make Call of Duty available on PlayStation for at least 10 years.

___

AP Technology Writer Matt O’Brien contributed from Providence, Rhode Island.

Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel

It was an emotional reunion at Pearson Airport for Antonella Barrasso as she embraced her family and friends after 30 hours of travel which included two flights and six days of desperately trying to flee...

4h ago

Canadians in Gaza Strip hoping for evacuation flights
Canadians in Gaza Strip hoping for evacuation flights

Many are watching the war in Israel unfold here in Ontario, feeling scared and helpless as they try to stay connected to their loved ones who are in danger. One woman from Cambridge,...

9h ago

Why an RCMP investigation is bad timing for Ford government
Why an RCMP investigation is bad timing for Ford government

Premier Doug Ford learned this week his government is now the focus of an RCMP investigation into the Greenbelt land swap. That is likely to make it tougher for the provincial Conservatives to weather...

5h ago

3 men arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish high school, community
3 men arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish high school, community

Toronto police have arrested three men, and its hate crime unit is investigating after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York. Authorities were called to the Community Hebrew...

10h ago

Top Stories

'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel

It was an emotional reunion at Pearson Airport for Antonella Barrasso as she embraced her family and friends after 30 hours of travel which included two flights and six days of desperately trying to flee...

4h ago

Canadians in Gaza Strip hoping for evacuation flights
Canadians in Gaza Strip hoping for evacuation flights

Many are watching the war in Israel unfold here in Ontario, feeling scared and helpless as they try to stay connected to their loved ones who are in danger. One woman from Cambridge,...

9h ago

Why an RCMP investigation is bad timing for Ford government
Why an RCMP investigation is bad timing for Ford government

Premier Doug Ford learned this week his government is now the focus of an RCMP investigation into the Greenbelt land swap. That is likely to make it tougher for the provincial Conservatives to weather...

5h ago

3 men arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish high school, community
3 men arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish high school, community

Toronto police have arrested three men, and its hate crime unit is investigating after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York. Authorities were called to the Community Hebrew...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles

While debating the reduction of gas emissions in the taxi and ride-sharing industry, city council quickly passed a motion to cap the number of vehicle licences for companies like Uber and Lyft. Mark McAllister has more on the impact the move may have

9h ago

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

2:00
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees

Several maple trees in central Toronto have been hit with a fungus called powdery mildew. Nick Westoll has more on the fungus and its impact.
2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.
3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos