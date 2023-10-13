Missouri auditor investigates St. Louis jail amid concerns about management and treatment of inmates

FILE - Tishaura Jones addresses her supporters during her mayoral victory party, late Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Omega Center in St. Louis. The Missouri state auditor has launched an investigation, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, of the city jail in St. Louis, citing allegations of mismanagement, inadequate nutrition and medical care, and interference with a civilian oversight board. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File) FILE - Tishaura Jones addresses her supporters during her mayoral victory party, late Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Omega Center in St. Louis. The Missouri state auditor has launched an investigation, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, of the city jail in St. Louis, citing allegations of mismanagement, inadequate nutrition and medical care, and interference with a civilian oversight board. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 13, 2023 12:45 pm.

Last Updated October 13, 2023 12:58 pm.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri state auditor is investigating the city jail in St. Louis, citing allegations of mismanagement, inadequate nutrition and medical care, and interference with a civilian oversight board.

The investigation by the office of Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick was triggered by a request from Democratic state Sen. Steve Roberts of St. Louis, who said he received whistleblower complaints alleging inmate abuse, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Following the launch of the investigation on Thursday, Fitzpatrick asked Mayor Tishaura Jones for the jail’s food vendor invoices, facility and operational policies, and health insurance contracts. He also wants correspondence with the city’s Detention Facilities Oversight Board.

Tensions between the mayor and community leaders escalated recently after three incarcerated people died within a six-week period. About 700 people are currently housed at the downtown jail.

“We have a serious problem in St. Louis if the mayor’s administration is obstructing the oversight efforts of the Detention Facilities Oversight Board she herself championed and supported,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

The city has complied with recommendations and made improvements following state audits over the past two years, Jones’ office said. But some members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, as well as jail board members, have called for the firing of Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah.

The jail has been the site of several violent uprisings since 2021. In August, a guard was abducted by inmates, but was freed hours later after a police SWAT team intervened.

In February 2021, inmates set fires, caused flooding, broke out fourth-floor windows and tossed chairs and other items through the broken glass. A guard also was attacked.

Inmates again broke windows and set a fire during another riot in April 2021. A month later, Dale Glass, the embattled director of the jail, resigned.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police investigating hate crime after man allegedly vandalizes east-end mosque
Toronto police investigating hate crime after man allegedly vandalizes east-end mosque

Toronto police are investigating a hate crime and searching for a man believed to be responsible for multiple acts of vandalism at an east-end mosque. Just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, authorities were...

41m ago

Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school charged in sex assault case
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school charged in sex assault case

A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.  Ontario Provincial Police...

5m ago

Second GTA driver clocked at more than 200 km/h in as many days
Second GTA driver clocked at more than 200 km/h in as many days

A second GTA driver has been charged with stunt driving in as many days after being caught going double the speed limit on a highway. In a post to social media on Friday morning, Ontario Provincial...

3h ago

Weekend need to know: Waterfront Marathon, Halloween events; GO Transit/road closures
Weekend need to know: Waterfront Marathon, Halloween events; GO Transit/road closures

Several events are going on this weekend including the annual Toronto Waterfront Marathon, Friday the 13th Port Dover motorcycle party, and local Halloween-themed events. There are no scheduled subway...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police investigating hate crime after man allegedly vandalizes east-end mosque
Toronto police investigating hate crime after man allegedly vandalizes east-end mosque

Toronto police are investigating a hate crime and searching for a man believed to be responsible for multiple acts of vandalism at an east-end mosque. Just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, authorities were...

41m ago

Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school charged in sex assault case
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school charged in sex assault case

A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.  Ontario Provincial Police...

5m ago

Second GTA driver clocked at more than 200 km/h in as many days
Second GTA driver clocked at more than 200 km/h in as many days

A second GTA driver has been charged with stunt driving in as many days after being caught going double the speed limit on a highway. In a post to social media on Friday morning, Ontario Provincial...

3h ago

Weekend need to know: Waterfront Marathon, Halloween events; GO Transit/road closures
Weekend need to know: Waterfront Marathon, Halloween events; GO Transit/road closures

Several events are going on this weekend including the annual Toronto Waterfront Marathon, Friday the 13th Port Dover motorcycle party, and local Halloween-themed events. There are no scheduled subway...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war

As Canada begins evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv, one GTA woman is sharing how she got home on her own. Michelle Mackey has her message to the Canadian Government.

13h ago

2:20
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles

While debating the reduction of gas emissions in the taxi and ride-sharing industry, city council quickly passed a motion to cap the number of vehicle licences for companies like Uber and Lyft. Mark McAllister has more on the impact the move may have

18h ago

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

2:00
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees

Several maple trees in central Toronto have been hit with a fungus called powdery mildew. Nick Westoll has more on the fungus and its impact.
2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos