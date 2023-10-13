New York officers won’t face charges in death of man who caught fire after being shot with stun gun

By Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Posted October 13, 2023 9:26 pm.

Last Updated October 13, 2023 9:42 pm.

Police officers in upstate New York will not face criminal charges in connection with the death of a man who doused himself with hand sanitizer and then caught on fire when one of the officers shot a stun gun at him, the state attorney general’s office said Friday.

Jason Jones, 29, was taken off life support in December 2021 after having spent six weeks in intensive care following the fire at the Catskill police station.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report on Jones’ death and the officers’ actions, concluding that a prosecutor would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers committed crimes. The report also recommended that police officers receive new training on using stun guns safely.

“Officers attempted to subdue Mr. Jones with a device that is not usually lethal to take him to a hospital, believing he was a danger to himself or others,” James’ office said in a statement. “The investigation showed that their training did not warn them against using a Taser around hand sanitizer.”

Jones’ family disputes the report’s findings and has a pending lawsuit against the town of Catskill and three officers, according to their lawyer.

On Oct. 29, 2021, police in Catskill, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Albany, responded to a local bar for a 911 report about an unruly patron. When officers arrived, they escorted Jones outside and he ran to the police station, authorities said.

Jones became unruly in the police station lobby too, pounding on windows, overturning a table and removing some of his clothes as three officers talked to him to try to calm him down, police said. Jones then took alcohol-based hand sanitizer that was in the lobby and spread it on his head and upper body, authorities said.

The officers determined Jones “could be” a danger to himself or others and decided to take him into custody, according to James’ office. One officer shot Jones with a stun gun, and his head and upper body burst into flames for about 25 seconds. Officers appeared startled and ran out of the lobby to find a fire extinguisher, the report said.

Graphic video shows Jones putting out the flames himself and later being taken away to a hospital.

Kevin Luibrand, a lawyer for Jones’ family, said Jones’ father is upset by the report’s conclusions, and Jones’ mother had been “inconsolable” over how long the investigation was taking before she died of natural causes Tuesday.

Luibrand said he and the family believe it could be proven in court that the officers committed crimes, and parts of the report are inconsistent with the video. Luibrand took issue with the report’s findings that before the stun gun was used, there was a discussion among the officers about taking Jones into custody because he appeared to be a danger to himself or others.

“There was no conversation. There was no discussion,” he said, adding the stun gun use “was reactive and wholly unnecessary.”

Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Vaughan
Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Vaughan

A man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan. York police were called to Jane Street near Norwood Avenue, south of Major Mackenzie Drive, for reports of a collision just...

1h ago

Broken and overflowing garbage bins still a problem across Toronto
Broken and overflowing garbage bins still a problem across Toronto

Nearly a year and a half after the city said it would crack down on the number of broken and overflowing public garbage bins, there's no evidence anything has changed. "In terms of the progression of...

4h ago

Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students
Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students

Two teens and a man in his 20s are facing charges as part of a hate-crime investigation after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York on Thursday. Police were called to the...

6h ago

York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'
York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'

York University officials are condemning a statement shared by three student unions on the Israel-Hamas war. The York Federation of Students, York University Graduate Student Association and the Glendon...

34m ago

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Vaughan
Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Vaughan

A man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan. York police were called to Jane Street near Norwood Avenue, south of Major Mackenzie Drive, for reports of a collision just...

1h ago

Broken and overflowing garbage bins still a problem across Toronto
Broken and overflowing garbage bins still a problem across Toronto

Nearly a year and a half after the city said it would crack down on the number of broken and overflowing public garbage bins, there's no evidence anything has changed. "In terms of the progression of...

4h ago

Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students
Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students

Two teens and a man in his 20s are facing charges as part of a hate-crime investigation after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York on Thursday. Police were called to the...

6h ago

York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'
York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'

York University officials are condemning a statement shared by three student unions on the Israel-Hamas war. The York Federation of Students, York University Graduate Student Association and the Glendon...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital

A doctor at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial hospital has started a rare clinic that restores hope for patients with breast cancer. Faiza Amin reports on the physician performing areola tattooing.

4h ago

2:24
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war

As Canada begins evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv, one GTA woman is sharing how she got home on her own. Michelle Mackey has her message to the Canadian Government.

22h ago

2:20
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles

While debating the reduction of gas emissions in the taxi and ride-sharing industry, city council quickly passed a motion to cap the number of vehicle licences for companies like Uber and Lyft. Mark McAllister has more on the impact the move may have
3:28
RCMP investigation bad timing for Ford government
RCMP investigation bad timing for Ford government

Political analysts explain how the Greenbelt scandal will hang over the government for the remainder of its term and if charges are laid they could possibly be announced as election campaigning begins.
2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

More Videos