On his first foreign trip this year, Putin calls for ex-Soviet states to expand influence

Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk during a welcome ceremony for heads of delegations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk during a welcome ceremony for heads of delegations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted October 13, 2023 7:47 am.

Last Updated October 13, 2023 7:56 am.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on his first trip abroad since being indicted by the International Criminal Court in March, on Friday called on an alliance of former Soviet states to expand relations with non-Western countries.

In an address to the Commonwealth of Independent States summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Putin also defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an attempt to prevent war and blamed the United States as an integral cause of the current war between Israel and Hamas fighters.

His comments did not break ground but the trip was significant as his first venture outside Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine after the ICC indictment for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The indictment would oblige any country that is party to the ICC to arrest him on their soil.

The CIS consists of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Armenia. Tajikistan has acceded to the ICC; Armenia, which recently approved joining the court, did not participate in the summit amid rising disputes with Russia.

Putin told the CIS heads of state that “it is important to work together, together with like-minded people from other regions of the world — with the countries of the so-called world majority, the Global South, whose views are very close to us.”

He deplored the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which broke out last week when Hamas launched raids on Israel, but took aim at the United States’ role.

“For many years, the one-sided line of the Americans led the situation further and further into a dead end,” he said. “The large-scale tragedy that Israelis and Palestinians are now experiencing was a direct result of the failed U.S. policy in the Middle East.”

On Ukraine, he reiterated Russia’s contention that sending troops into the country was justifiable because of years of fighting between the Ukrainian military and separatist forces in the country’s east.

Our special military operation is not the beginning of a war, but an attempt to stop it,” Putin contended.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel

It was an emotional reunion at Pearson Airport for Antonella Barrasso as she embraced her family and friends after 30 hours of travel which included two flights and six days of desperately trying to flee...

9h ago

Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of Gaza City as possible ground offensive looms
Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of Gaza City as possible ground offensive looms

Israel’s military told Palestinians on Friday to evacuate Gaza City and head to the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling...

2h ago

Dump truck with raised bin strikes bridge on Hwy. 404
Dump truck with raised bin strikes bridge on Hwy. 404

A dump truck with a raised bin crashed into a bridge on a GTA highway overnight resulting in lane closures ahead of the Friday morning rush. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the truck was travelling...

1h ago

Weekend need to know: Waterfront Marathon, Halloween events; GO Transit/road closures
Weekend need to know: Waterfront Marathon, Halloween events; GO Transit/road closures

Several events are going on this weekend including the annual Toronto Waterfront Marathon, Friday the 13th Port Dover motorcycle party, and local Halloween-themed events. There are no scheduled subway...

2m ago

Top Stories

'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel

It was an emotional reunion at Pearson Airport for Antonella Barrasso as she embraced her family and friends after 30 hours of travel which included two flights and six days of desperately trying to flee...

9h ago

Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of Gaza City as possible ground offensive looms
Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of Gaza City as possible ground offensive looms

Israel’s military told Palestinians on Friday to evacuate Gaza City and head to the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling...

2h ago

Dump truck with raised bin strikes bridge on Hwy. 404
Dump truck with raised bin strikes bridge on Hwy. 404

A dump truck with a raised bin crashed into a bridge on a GTA highway overnight resulting in lane closures ahead of the Friday morning rush. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the truck was travelling...

1h ago

Weekend need to know: Waterfront Marathon, Halloween events; GO Transit/road closures
Weekend need to know: Waterfront Marathon, Halloween events; GO Transit/road closures

Several events are going on this weekend including the annual Toronto Waterfront Marathon, Friday the 13th Port Dover motorcycle party, and local Halloween-themed events. There are no scheduled subway...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war

As Canada begins evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv, one GTA woman is sharing how she got home on her own. Michelle Mackey has her message to the Canadian Government.

9h ago

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

2:00
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees

Several maple trees in central Toronto have been hit with a fungus called powdery mildew. Nick Westoll has more on the fungus and its impact.
2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.
3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos