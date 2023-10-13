Texas county where Juneteenth began ordered to redraw maps after Voting Rights Act challenge

By Paul J. Weber, The Associated Press

Posted October 13, 2023 9:56 pm.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Newly drawn county election districts in Galveston, where Juneteenth began, illegally weaken the voting power of Black and Latino residents and must be redone, a federal judge in Texas ruled Friday in the latest case of a court striking down a Republican-drawn political map.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, adds to victories voting rights groups have notched in the South this year over maps that Black voters say dilute their political power. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a surprising 5-4 ruling in favor of Black voters in a congressional redistricting case from Alabama.

In Texas, Brown ruled that Galveston County leaders redrew local political districts in a way that violated the federal Voting Rights Act. Black and Latino residents make up about 38% of the county’s eligible voters, many of whom lived in a precinct that was dismantled by the new maps.

“This is not a typical redistricting case. What happened here was stark and jarring,” Brown wrote.

Attorneys for the county did not immediately respond to Friday emails seeking comment.

The county along the Gulf Coast includes Galveston, a popular tourist community that gave rise to Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday that marks the date when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free. It occurred on June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston that they had been freed.

The U.S. Justice Department also joined in the lawsuit, underscoring the opposition to the maps Galveston County redrew in 2021. The challenge and ruling only applied to the local county precincts, and not legislative or congressional districts.

Brown ordered the county to propose new maps later this month that include at least one majority-minority precinct.

“The Justice Department will continue to stand up for the right of every eligible citizen to vote and to have that vote counted,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“We hope today’s decision sends a clear signal to governments across the South that they will be held to account for discriminatory voting plans, and will not succeed in silencing the voices of Black and Brown voters,” said Hilary Harris Klein, an attorney with with Southern Coalition for Social Justice.

How local political districts are drawn has come under increasing attention nationwide. In California, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom this month vetoed legislation that would have required dozens of the state’s largest cities, counties and educational districts to use independent commissions to draw voting districts. Newsom said he was concerned that a mandate to create independent commissions could end up costing the state tens of millions of dollars.

___

For more AP coverage of redistricting: https://apnews.com/hub/redistricting

Paul J. Weber, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Vaughan
Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Vaughan

A man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan. York police were called to Jane Street near Norwood Avenue, south of Major Mackenzie Drive, for reports of a collision just...

1h ago

Broken and overflowing garbage bins still a problem across Toronto
Broken and overflowing garbage bins still a problem across Toronto

Nearly a year and a half after the city said it would crack down on the number of broken and overflowing public garbage bins, there's no evidence anything has changed. "In terms of the progression of...

4h ago

Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students
Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students

Two teens and a man in his 20s are facing charges as part of a hate-crime investigation after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York on Thursday. Police were called to the...

6h ago

York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'
York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'

York University officials are condemning a statement shared by three student unions on the Israel-Hamas war. The York Federation of Students, York University Graduate Student Association and the Glendon...

33m ago

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Vaughan
Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Vaughan

A man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan. York police were called to Jane Street near Norwood Avenue, south of Major Mackenzie Drive, for reports of a collision just...

1h ago

Broken and overflowing garbage bins still a problem across Toronto
Broken and overflowing garbage bins still a problem across Toronto

Nearly a year and a half after the city said it would crack down on the number of broken and overflowing public garbage bins, there's no evidence anything has changed. "In terms of the progression of...

4h ago

Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students
Man, two teens charged after threats made against Jewish high school students

Two teens and a man in his 20s are facing charges as part of a hate-crime investigation after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York on Thursday. Police were called to the...

6h ago

York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'
York U condemns student unions' statement of support for Palestinians that called Hamas attack 'strong act of resistance'

York University officials are condemning a statement shared by three student unions on the Israel-Hamas war. The York Federation of Students, York University Graduate Student Association and the Glendon...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital

A doctor at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial hospital has started a rare clinic that restores hope for patients with breast cancer. Faiza Amin reports on the physician performing areola tattooing.

4h ago

2:24
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war

As Canada begins evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv, one GTA woman is sharing how she got home on her own. Michelle Mackey has her message to the Canadian Government.

22h ago

2:20
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles

While debating the reduction of gas emissions in the taxi and ride-sharing industry, city council quickly passed a motion to cap the number of vehicle licences for companies like Uber and Lyft. Mark McAllister has more on the impact the move may have
3:28
RCMP investigation bad timing for Ford government
RCMP investigation bad timing for Ford government

Political analysts explain how the Greenbelt scandal will hang over the government for the remainder of its term and if charges are laid they could possibly be announced as election campaigning begins.
2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

More Videos