Toronto man linked to human trafficking facing charges

Jermoll Bain
Bain faces numerous charges, including human trafficking, exercising control, receiving benefits resulting from trafficking in persons and advertising sexual services. Photo: Peel Regional Police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 13, 2023 11:17 am.

Last Updated October 13, 2023 11:20 am.

A man from Toronto has been charged in a human trafficking investigation after the victim came forward alleging she was being used in the sex trade in Peel Region.

Police opened an investigation in June 2023. The victim told investigators the man exercised control over aspects of her life while profiting financially.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Jermoll Bain, who was arrested on Thursday.

Related:

Bain faces numerous charges, including human trafficking, exercising control, receiving benefits resulting from trafficking in persons and advertising sexual services.

Police executed a search warrant on a vehicle and at a residence in Toronto, locating a significant amount of drugs and money.

As a result, Bain faces additional drug-related charges, including possession of property obtained by crime, possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The accused was held on bail and appeared in court.

