Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Vaughan
Posted October 13, 2023 8:52 pm.
A man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan.
York police were called to Jane Street near Norwood Avenue, south of Major Mackenzie Drive, for reports of a collision just before 7:30 p.m. Friday evening.
When they arrived they found a man had been struck by a vehicle.
The man was taken to hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene for the investigation.