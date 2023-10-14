3 dead after a shooting at a party at a Denver industrial storefront

By The Associated Press

Posted October 14, 2023 2:05 pm.

Last Updated October 14, 2023 2:12 pm.

DENVER (AP) — Three people are dead after a shooting early Saturday at a party in Denver, police said.

Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

Another five shooting victims were taken to local hospitals, where two of them where pronounced dead, police said.

Police didn’t immediately provide information about the identities of the shooting victims.

Evidence showed that there were shots fired from at least two firearms at the party, police said.

“At this point, investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting as well as who was involved,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Plan for Canadians to leave Gaza via Egyptian border crossing Saturday cancelled
Plan for Canadians to leave Gaza via Egyptian border crossing Saturday cancelled

The Israeli Foreign Ministry says in a message sent to western embassies that a plan to allow foreign nationals to leave Gaza through a border crossing into Egypt has been called off.  A Global...

1h ago

SIU investigating after man seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan
SIU investigating after man seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan

The SIU is investigating after a man was sent to hospital in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan. Reportedly a York police officer was patrolling in the lot of Canada’s Wonderland...

39m ago

Firefighter assaulted at scene under bridge near Rosedale
Firefighter assaulted at scene under bridge near Rosedale

A firefighter has been assaulted when reporting to the scene of a fire near Rosedale on Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to reports a fire under a bridge in the Sherbourne Street and Rosedale...

1h ago

Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family

The family of a Canadian-Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Isreal last Saturday, says she has died. Twenty-two-year-old Shir Georgy went missing...

2h ago

Top Stories

Plan for Canadians to leave Gaza via Egyptian border crossing Saturday cancelled
Plan for Canadians to leave Gaza via Egyptian border crossing Saturday cancelled

The Israeli Foreign Ministry says in a message sent to western embassies that a plan to allow foreign nationals to leave Gaza through a border crossing into Egypt has been called off.  A Global...

1h ago

SIU investigating after man seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan
SIU investigating after man seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan

The SIU is investigating after a man was sent to hospital in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan. Reportedly a York police officer was patrolling in the lot of Canada’s Wonderland...

39m ago

Firefighter assaulted at scene under bridge near Rosedale
Firefighter assaulted at scene under bridge near Rosedale

A firefighter has been assaulted when reporting to the scene of a fire near Rosedale on Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to reports a fire under a bridge in the Sherbourne Street and Rosedale...

1h ago

Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family

The family of a Canadian-Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Isreal last Saturday, says she has died. Twenty-two-year-old Shir Georgy went missing...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital

A doctor at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial hospital has started a rare clinic that restores hope for patients with breast cancer. Faiza Amin reports on the physician performing areola tattooing.

21h ago

2:47
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year

The city has yet to hold Astral accountable for garbage bin disrepair, after council and former Mayor John Tory suggested more should be done to keep the receptacles in good working order. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

2:24
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war

As Canada begins evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv, one GTA woman is sharing how she got home on her own. Michelle Mackey has her message to the Canadian Government.
2:20
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles

While debating the reduction of gas emissions in the taxi and ride-sharing industry, city council quickly passed a motion to cap the number of vehicle licences for companies like Uber and Lyft. Mark McAllister has more on the impact the move may have
2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

More Videos