Blinken calls for protection of civilians as Israel prepares for expected assault on Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday Oct. 13, 2023, after stops in Jordan, Qatar, and Bahrain in the same day. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday Oct. 13, 2023, after stops in Jordan, Qatar, and Bahrain in the same day. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Matthew Lee And Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Posted October 14, 2023 7:41 am.

Last Updated October 14, 2023 7:56 am.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Saturday for protection for civilians in both the Gaza Strip and Israel as the Israeli military ordered half of the Palestinian territory’s population to evacuate in advance of an expected ground assault.

Blinken met his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in Riyadh as he began a third day of intense Middle East diplomacy aimed at preventing the Israel-Hamas war from expanding into a regional conflict and fueling a humanitarian crisis.

Both stressed the importance of minimizing the harm to civilians as Israel prepared for an anticipated incursion against Hamas a week after the militant group’s unprecedented attack in Israel.

“As Israel pursues its legitimate right, to defending its people and to trying to ensure that this never happens again, it is vitally important that all of us look out for civilians, and we’re working together to do exactly that,” Blinken said before heading to the United Arab Emirates for similar discussions.

“None of us want to see suffering by civilians on any side, whether it’s in Israel, whether it’s in Gaza, whether it’s anywhere else.”

A U.S official said Saturday that the U.S. did not ask Israel to slow or hold off on the evacuation plan. The official said the discussions with Israeli leaders did stress the importance of taking into account the safety of civilians as Israel’s military moved to enforce the evacuation demand.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to talk about internal discussions, said the Israeli leaders acknowledged the guidance and took it under advisement.

In a sign of some small potential progress, a senior U.S. official traveling with Blinken said an agreement in principle had been worked out between Egypt, Israel and Qatar to allow Palestinian-Americans and other dual citizens in Gaza to cross the border into Egypt during a five-hour window on Saturday. There are an estimated 500 Americans living in Gaza, but that number is imprecise, officials have said.

However, the official said it was not immediately clear if Hamas would allow convoys of foreigners to reach the Rafah crossing unimpeded.

While stressing Israel’s right and obligation to defend itself and its citizens, Blinken repeated a warning to other countries and groups not to get involved.

“It’s vitally important … that we work together to make sure that to the best of our ability this conflict does not spread to other places on other fronts,” Blinken said.

Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia is committed to the protection of civilians.

“It’s a disturbing situation,” he said. “It’s a very difficult situation. And, as you know, the primary sufferer of this situation are civilians, and civilian populations on both sides are being affected and it’s important, I think, that we all condemn the targeting of civilians in any form at any time by anyone.”

Faisal also said it was imperative for the violence to end.

“We need to work together to find a way out of this cycle of violence,” he said. “Without a concerted effort to end this constant return to violence, it will always be the civilians that suffer first, it will always be civilians on both sides that end up paying the price.”

Saudi Arabia called an urgent meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a 57-member bloc of Muslim countries. The OIC said in a statement Saturday that the meeting will “address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs as well as the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region.” The meeting will take place on Wednesday in Jeddah.

After his meeting in Abu Dhabi, Blinken plans to return to Saudi Arabia and then to travel on Sunday to Egypt. He has already visited Israel, Jordan, Qatar and Bahrain on his mission to show U.S. support for Israel as it prepares for the expected incursion into Gaza, but has also affirmed the importance of maintaining humanitarian aid in Gaza and preventing civilian casualties, in part by creating safe zones inside Gaza.

___

Baldor reported from aboard a U.S. military aircraft.

Matthew Lee And Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Vaughan
Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Vaughan

A man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan. York police were called to Jane Street near Norwood Avenue, south of Major Mackenzie Drive, for reports of a collision just...

9h ago

Broken and overflowing garbage bins still a problem across Toronto
Broken and overflowing garbage bins still a problem across Toronto

Nearly a year and a half after the city said it would crack down on the number of broken and overflowing public garbage bins, there's no evidence anything has changed. "In terms of the progression of...

14h ago

Clouds expected to put damper on rare solar eclipse Saturday over Ontario
Clouds expected to put damper on rare solar eclipse Saturday over Ontario

Western British Columbia will be the best place in Canada to view a rare annular solar eclipse on Saturday, but cloudy skies could obscure the phenomenon for many viewers. Gurveen Kaur, co-president...

9h ago

GO train service on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines impacted this weekend into Monday
GO train service on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines impacted this weekend into Monday

A heads-up for GO Transit riders planning to use the Lakeshore East line this weekend: train service will be suspended due to "important infrastructure work," and service will continue to be disrupted...

22h ago

Top Stories

Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Vaughan
Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Vaughan

A man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan. York police were called to Jane Street near Norwood Avenue, south of Major Mackenzie Drive, for reports of a collision just...

9h ago

Broken and overflowing garbage bins still a problem across Toronto
Broken and overflowing garbage bins still a problem across Toronto

Nearly a year and a half after the city said it would crack down on the number of broken and overflowing public garbage bins, there's no evidence anything has changed. "In terms of the progression of...

14h ago

Clouds expected to put damper on rare solar eclipse Saturday over Ontario
Clouds expected to put damper on rare solar eclipse Saturday over Ontario

Western British Columbia will be the best place in Canada to view a rare annular solar eclipse on Saturday, but cloudy skies could obscure the phenomenon for many viewers. Gurveen Kaur, co-president...

9h ago

GO train service on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines impacted this weekend into Monday
GO train service on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines impacted this weekend into Monday

A heads-up for GO Transit riders planning to use the Lakeshore East line this weekend: train service will be suspended due to "important infrastructure work," and service will continue to be disrupted...

22h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital

A doctor at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial hospital has started a rare clinic that restores hope for patients with breast cancer. Faiza Amin reports on the physician performing areola tattooing.

14h ago

2:47
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year

The city has yet to hold Astral accountable for garbage bin disrepair, after council and former Mayor John Tory suggested more should be done to keep the receptacles in good working order. Mark McAllister reports.

15h ago

2:24
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war

As Canada begins evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv, one GTA woman is sharing how she got home on her own. Michelle Mackey has her message to the Canadian Government.
2:20
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles

While debating the reduction of gas emissions in the taxi and ride-sharing industry, city council quickly passed a motion to cap the number of vehicle licences for companies like Uber and Lyft. Mark McAllister has more on the impact the move may have
2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

More Videos