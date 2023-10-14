Collision in Scarborough involving police car closes north and southbound Markham Road

A collision in Scarborough involving a police vehicle has closed northbound and southbound Markham Road and eastbound Eglinton Avenue.

At approximately 10:24 a.m. a collision with a police car involved occured in the Markham Road ad Eglinton Avenue area.

The officer was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other involved vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Roads are closed in the area.