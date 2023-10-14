Firefighter assaulted at scene under bridge near Rosedale

A firefighter has been assaulted when reporting to the scene of a fire near Rosedale on Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to reports a fire under a bridge in the Sherbourne Street and Rosedale Valley Road area at approximately 10:27 a.m.

As crews attended, a firefighter was assaulted. They were transported to local hospital with severe but not life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as white male wearing all black clothing.

The City of Toronto’s Fire Chief Matthew Pegg posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying “I am thankful that the injuries are reported to be minor. Thank you to our Firefighters, Police Officers and Paramedics for all they do each in, in the face of challenges and danger.”