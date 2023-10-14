Four injured, including child, in multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

Car involved in three-vehicle crash on Gardiner Expressway
Police investigate after four people were hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By John Marchesan

Posted October 14, 2023 8:23 pm.

Four people, including a child, were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway.

First responders were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway after three vehicles collided near Islington Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Three adults were taken to hospital, one with serious but non-life threatening injuries and two others with minor injuries.

A child was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian march in Mississauga calls for end of violence against people of Gaza
Pro-Palestinian march in Mississauga calls for end of violence against people of Gaza

Thousands gathered and marched in Mississauga as part of a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday. The rally, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, saw supporters march down Burnhamthorpe...

2h ago

Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family
Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family

Family of a Canadian Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, are dealing with the heartbreaking news she has died. Shir Georgy's...

4h ago

Ottawa working to get Canadians out of Gaza, announces plan for those in West Bank
Ottawa working to get Canadians out of Gaza, announces plan for those in West Bank

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says the federal government is still working to get Canadians out of the besieged Gaza Strip as the Palestinian territory braces for an expected ground invasion by...

3h ago

NDP delegates unanimously support pharmacare redline in their deal with Liberals
NDP delegates unanimously support pharmacare redline in their deal with Liberals

Delegates at the New Democratic convention have made pharmacare the redline in their deal with the Liberals, saying they will withdraw their support if the minority government doesn't adhere to their demands.  The...

54m ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian march in Mississauga calls for end of violence against people of Gaza
Pro-Palestinian march in Mississauga calls for end of violence against people of Gaza

Thousands gathered and marched in Mississauga as part of a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday. The rally, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, saw supporters march down Burnhamthorpe...

2h ago

Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family
Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family

Family of a Canadian Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, are dealing with the heartbreaking news she has died. Shir Georgy's...

4h ago

Ottawa working to get Canadians out of Gaza, announces plan for those in West Bank
Ottawa working to get Canadians out of Gaza, announces plan for those in West Bank

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says the federal government is still working to get Canadians out of the besieged Gaza Strip as the Palestinian territory braces for an expected ground invasion by...

3h ago

NDP delegates unanimously support pharmacare redline in their deal with Liberals
NDP delegates unanimously support pharmacare redline in their deal with Liberals

Delegates at the New Democratic convention have made pharmacare the redline in their deal with the Liberals, saying they will withdraw their support if the minority government doesn't adhere to their demands.  The...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Evacuated Canadians return home from Israel
Evacuated Canadians return home from Israel

The first group of Canadians to be evacuated from Israel on military planes arrived at Pearson International Airport. Michelle Mackey reports on the emotional reunions and what evacuees want Canadians to know about the situation on the ground.

21h ago

2:41
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital

A doctor at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial hospital has started a rare clinic that restores hope for patients with breast cancer. Faiza Amin reports on the physician performing areola tattooing.

2:47
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year

The city has yet to hold Astral accountable for garbage bin disrepair, after council and former Mayor John Tory suggested more should be done to keep the receptacles in good working order. Mark McAllister reports.
2:24
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war

As Canada begins evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv, one GTA woman is sharing how she got home on her own. Michelle Mackey has her message to the Canadian Government.
2:20
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles

While debating the reduction of gas emissions in the taxi and ride-sharing industry, city council quickly passed a motion to cap the number of vehicle licences for companies like Uber and Lyft. Mark McAllister has more on the impact the move may have
More Videos