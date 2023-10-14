Four injured, including child, in multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

Four people, including a child, were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway.

First responders were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway after three vehicles collided near Islington Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Three adults were taken to hospital, one with serious but non-life threatening injuries and two others with minor injuries.

A child was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.