Four injured, including child, in multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke
Posted October 14, 2023 8:23 pm.
Four people, including a child, were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway.
First responders were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway after three vehicles collided near Islington Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Three adults were taken to hospital, one with serious but non-life threatening injuries and two others with minor injuries.
A child was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.