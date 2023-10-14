Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

Posted October 14, 2023 8:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sullivan; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, a former commander of U.S. Central Command. __

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Michael Herzog, Israeli ambassador to the United States; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Lt. Col. Peter Lerner, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces; former Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Four injured, including child, in multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke
Four injured, including child, in multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

Four people, including a child, were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway. First responders were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway after three vehicles...

36m ago

Pro-Palestinian march in Mississauga calls for end of violence against people of Gaza
Pro-Palestinian march in Mississauga calls for end of violence against people of Gaza

Thousands gathered and marched in Mississauga as part of a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday. The rally, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, saw supporters march down Burnhamthorpe...

2h ago

Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family
Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family

Family of a Canadian Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, are dealing with the heartbreaking news she has died. Shir Georgy's...

4h ago

Ottawa working to get Canadians out of Gaza, announces plan for those in West Bank
Ottawa working to get Canadians out of Gaza, announces plan for those in West Bank

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says the federal government is still working to get Canadians out of the besieged Gaza Strip as the Palestinian territory braces for an expected ground invasion by...

3h ago

Top Stories

Four injured, including child, in multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke
Four injured, including child, in multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

Four people, including a child, were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway. First responders were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway after three vehicles...

36m ago

Pro-Palestinian march in Mississauga calls for end of violence against people of Gaza
Pro-Palestinian march in Mississauga calls for end of violence against people of Gaza

Thousands gathered and marched in Mississauga as part of a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday. The rally, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, saw supporters march down Burnhamthorpe...

2h ago

Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family
Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family

Family of a Canadian Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, are dealing with the heartbreaking news she has died. Shir Georgy's...

4h ago

Ottawa working to get Canadians out of Gaza, announces plan for those in West Bank
Ottawa working to get Canadians out of Gaza, announces plan for those in West Bank

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says the federal government is still working to get Canadians out of the besieged Gaza Strip as the Palestinian territory braces for an expected ground invasion by...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Evacuated Canadians return home from Israel
Evacuated Canadians return home from Israel

The first group of Canadians to be evacuated from Israel on military planes arrived at Pearson International Airport. Michelle Mackey reports on the emotional reunions and what evacuees want Canadians to know about the situation on the ground.

21h ago

2:41
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital

A doctor at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial hospital has started a rare clinic that restores hope for patients with breast cancer. Faiza Amin reports on the physician performing areola tattooing.

2:47
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year

The city has yet to hold Astral accountable for garbage bin disrepair, after council and former Mayor John Tory suggested more should be done to keep the receptacles in good working order. Mark McAllister reports.
2:24
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war

As Canada begins evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv, one GTA woman is sharing how she got home on her own. Michelle Mackey has her message to the Canadian Government.
2:20
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles

While debating the reduction of gas emissions in the taxi and ride-sharing industry, city council quickly passed a motion to cap the number of vehicle licences for companies like Uber and Lyft. Mark McAllister has more on the impact the move may have
More Videos