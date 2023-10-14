Lamarque, École de Pensée big winners at Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards

TORONTO — Montreal-based brands Lamarque and École de Pensée took home top prizes at the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards on Saturday night.

Lamarque, which specializes in leather goods, won the award for womenswear designer of the year, while École de Pensée — which uses traditional tailoring and manufacturing techniques — was handed menswear designer of the year at the 10th edition of the event in Toronto.

Streetwear designer Dorian Who won the emerging talent, fashion, award, while scarfmaker Life Liveth In Me won the same award for accessories.

Accessory Designer of the Year went to Vitaly, which is known for its stainless steel products.

Rudsak, a Canadian mainstay, took home outerwear brand of the year, while Cash Labs won the innovation award for its work bringing fashion into the metaverse.

Moccasin-maker Manitobah won the fashion impact award, while outerwear company Triarchy won the sustainability prize.

