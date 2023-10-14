Man charged with sexual assault on 9-year-old boy in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police cruiser.
CITYNEWS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted October 14, 2023 11:25 am.

Investigators from Peel police’s Special Victims Unit have charged a 30-year-old man after a sexual offence was committed on a nine-year-old boy at a shopping mall in Mississauga.

In July of 2023, a nine-year-old boy was using a public washroom at the Square One shopping mall when the suspect allegedly engaged in a conversation with him that was sexual in nature.

The victim and suspect did not know each other. Investigators identified the suspect, and on Friday, Travis Alexander was charged with invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit.

