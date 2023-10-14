NDP to debate Israel-Hamas conflict in emergency resolution, Singh to face review

OTTAWA — The New Democrats are set to debate the war between Israel and Hamas at their convention today, where party Leader Jagmeet Singh will face a leadership review.

Several emergency resolutions that address the Middle East conflict condemn the attacks by Hamas militants, while one calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

With just 30 minutes for delegates to debate the resolutions, not all of them will be discussed.

But a resolution that’s been given top priority calls for the party to pull out of the confidence-and-supply deal unless the Liberals commit to a universal and entirely public pharmacare program.

Singh, who has been in the role since 2017, will also face a mandatory leadership review — his first since the 2021 election.

At the last convention held in April of that year, 87 per cent of delegates voted against triggering a leadership race.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2023.

