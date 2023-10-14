Plan for Canadians to leave Gaza via Egyptian border crossing Saturday cancelled

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 14, 2023 1:01 pm.

Last Updated October 14, 2023 1:12 pm.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry says in a message sent to western embassies that a plan to allow foreign nationals to leave Gaza through a border crossing into Egypt has been called off. 

A Global Affairs Canada official said Friday that Canadians in Gaza might be able to use the crossing to escape the territory during a short window of time today.

However, Julie Sunday, Canada’s top official for consular services, cautioned that there was no guarantee the plan would come to fruition.

The message from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, seen by The Canadian Press, stated that “the passage that was planned for today … is cancelled.”

The message also advised people to stay away from the area and wait for further updates.

Officials said Friday that 150 people with a connection to Canada, including Canadian citizens, their foreign relatives and possibly permanent residents, are inside the Gaza Strip.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press

