SIU concludes investigation after man falls to death at downtown hotel

The SIU has concluded their investigation after a man fell to his death in the presence of police at a downtown Toronto hotel.

On June 15, officers were called to the Holiday Inn Express in the area of Jarvis and Richmond streets around 3 a.m. for reports of a person in crisis.

According to the SIU, police noticed a fourth floor window had been smashed upon arrival. Officers went up and attempted to communicate with a man inside the fourth floor room.

The victim fell shortly after and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos from the scene showed broken glass, pillows and other debris scattered on the street and sidewalk.

On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s death.

The SIU is called in to investigate any police interaction resulting in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

With files from Michael Ranger