SIU concludes investigation after man falls to death at downtown hotel

A police cruiser outside the Holiday Inn Express where a man fell to his death. (CITYNEWS)
A police cruiser outside the Holiday Inn Express where a man fell to his death. (CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted October 14, 2023 10:41 am.

Last Updated October 14, 2023 10:42 am.

The SIU has concluded their investigation after a man fell to his death in the presence of police at a downtown Toronto hotel.

On June 15, officers were called to the Holiday Inn Express in the area of Jarvis and Richmond streets around 3 a.m. for reports of a person in crisis.

According to the SIU, police noticed a fourth floor window had been smashed upon arrival. Officers went up and attempted to communicate with a man inside the fourth floor room.

The victim fell shortly after and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos from the scene showed broken glass, pillows and other debris scattered on the street and sidewalk.

On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s death. 

The SIU is called in to investigate any police interaction resulting in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

With files from Michael Ranger

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family

Family of a Canadian-Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Isreal last Saturday, says she has died. Twenty-two-year-old Shir Georgy went missing after...

1h ago

Man charged with sexual assault on 9-year-old boy in Mississauga
Man charged with sexual assault on 9-year-old boy in Mississauga

Investigators from Peel police's Special Victims Unit have charged a 30-year-old man after a sexual offence was committed on a nine-year-old boy at a shopping mall in Mississauga. In July of 2023, a...

28m ago

Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert
Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert

The Louvre Museum in Paris and Versailles Palace evacuated visitors and staff Saturday after receiving bomb threats. The government has put France on high security alert after a fatal school stabbing by...

3m ago

SIU investigating after man seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan
SIU investigating after man seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan

The SIU is investigating after a man was sent to hospital in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan. Reportedly a York police officer was patrolling in the lot of Canada’s Wonderland...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family

Family of a Canadian-Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Isreal last Saturday, says she has died. Twenty-two-year-old Shir Georgy went missing after...

1h ago

Man charged with sexual assault on 9-year-old boy in Mississauga
Man charged with sexual assault on 9-year-old boy in Mississauga

Investigators from Peel police's Special Victims Unit have charged a 30-year-old man after a sexual offence was committed on a nine-year-old boy at a shopping mall in Mississauga. In July of 2023, a...

28m ago

Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert
Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert

The Louvre Museum in Paris and Versailles Palace evacuated visitors and staff Saturday after receiving bomb threats. The government has put France on high security alert after a fatal school stabbing by...

3m ago

SIU investigating after man seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan
SIU investigating after man seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan

The SIU is investigating after a man was sent to hospital in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan. Reportedly a York police officer was patrolling in the lot of Canada’s Wonderland...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital

A doctor at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial hospital has started a rare clinic that restores hope for patients with breast cancer. Faiza Amin reports on the physician performing areola tattooing.

18h ago

2:47
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year

The city has yet to hold Astral accountable for garbage bin disrepair, after council and former Mayor John Tory suggested more should be done to keep the receptacles in good working order. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

2:24
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war

As Canada begins evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv, one GTA woman is sharing how she got home on her own. Michelle Mackey has her message to the Canadian Government.
2:20
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles

While debating the reduction of gas emissions in the taxi and ride-sharing industry, city council quickly passed a motion to cap the number of vehicle licences for companies like Uber and Lyft. Mark McAllister has more on the impact the move may have
2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

More Videos