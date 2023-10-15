4 in custody after collision in Brampton

Four people are in custody after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call at approximately 1:17 a.m. for reports of a collision in the Bramalea Road and Clark Boulevard area of Brampton.

Two vehicles were involved, one driver went to trauma centre in serious but none-life-threatening condition.

Four males fled on foot. Police say they are all in custody.

Bramalea Road is closed from Knightsbridge Road to Balmoral Drive and Clark Boulevard is closed from Kings Cross Road to Edenborough Drive for investigation.