French soccer federation condemns Nice player Atal for reportedly reposting hate speech against Jews

By Paris, The Associated Press

Posted October 15, 2023 11:05 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2023 11:12 am.

Algeria soccer player Youcef Atal, who plays for French Ligue 1 side Nice, apologized Sunday after reportedly reposting and then deleting a video that called for “a black day for Jews.”

French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo said Atal had relayed “appeals for violence.” Diallo said in a statement that he “condemns them with the greatest severity.”

“Hate speech will not be allowed,” Diallo said.

The federation’s ethics committee is taking over the case, he added.

Writing on Instagram, the defender said he understood that his post “shocked several people, which was not my intention.” He apologized.

Atal also said he condemns all forms of violence, “no matter where in the world.”

French sports newspaper l’Equipe reported that Atal had quickly deleted the video he’d reposted Saturday in which a Palestinian preacher called for “a black day for Jews” and for support of Gaza residents “if they throw the stone.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Paris, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions
Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions

Over 25,000 participants will take to the streets of downtown Toronto for the annual TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday. The race, which serves as both an Olympic and Boston Marathon qualifier,...

14h ago

4 in custody after collision in Brampton
4 in custody after collision in Brampton

Four people are in custody after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 1:17 a.m. for reports of a collision in the Bramalea Road and Clark...

2h ago

Man arrested for multiple firearm and drug related charges in downtown Toronto
Man arrested for multiple firearm and drug related charges in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have made an arrest in a firearm investigation in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street East area of downtown Toronto. On Saturday, at approximately 10:40 p.m., police were in the area,...

57m ago

OPP investigating fatal collision on QEW that left 2 dead
OPP investigating fatal collision on QEW that left 2 dead

The OPP Mississauga is investigating a four-vehicle collision that occurred on the QEW on Sunday morning. Just after midnight, in the area of the eastbound QEW at Mississauga Road, a four-vehicle collision...

2h ago

Top Stories

Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions
Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions

Over 25,000 participants will take to the streets of downtown Toronto for the annual TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday. The race, which serves as both an Olympic and Boston Marathon qualifier,...

14h ago

4 in custody after collision in Brampton
4 in custody after collision in Brampton

Four people are in custody after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 1:17 a.m. for reports of a collision in the Bramalea Road and Clark...

2h ago

Man arrested for multiple firearm and drug related charges in downtown Toronto
Man arrested for multiple firearm and drug related charges in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have made an arrest in a firearm investigation in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street East area of downtown Toronto. On Saturday, at approximately 10:40 p.m., police were in the area,...

57m ago

OPP investigating fatal collision on QEW that left 2 dead
OPP investigating fatal collision on QEW that left 2 dead

The OPP Mississauga is investigating a four-vehicle collision that occurred on the QEW on Sunday morning. Just after midnight, in the area of the eastbound QEW at Mississauga Road, a four-vehicle collision...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga

Thousands of residents gathered in downtown Mississauga Saturday afternoon for a pro-Palestine rally. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

2:38
Evacuated Canadians return home from Israel
Evacuated Canadians return home from Israel

The first group of Canadians to be evacuated from Israel on military planes arrived at Pearson International Airport. Michelle Mackey reports on the emotional reunions and what evacuees want Canadians to know about the situation on the ground.
2:25
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover

Thousands of motorcyclists arrived in Port Dover throughout the day Friday to celebrate a tradition dating back to the 1980's. David Zura explains.
2:41
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital

A doctor at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial hospital has started a rare clinic that restores hope for patients with breast cancer. Faiza Amin reports on the physician performing areola tattooing.

2:47
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year

The city has yet to hold Astral accountable for garbage bin disrepair, after council and former Mayor John Tory suggested more should be done to keep the receptacles in good working order. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos