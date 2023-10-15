Italian court confirms extradition of a priest wanted for murder, torture in Argentina dictatorship

By The Associated Press

Posted October 15, 2023 10:35 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2023 10:42 am.

ROME (AP) — Italy’s top criminal court has confirmed the extradition of an Italian priest sought by Argentina on charges of murder and torture during its last military dictatorship, rejecting the priest’s appeal, a lawyer said Sunday.

Arturo Salerni, who represented Argentina in the case, told The Associated Press that the decision by Italy’s Court of Cassation in the case of the Rev. Franco Reverberi confirms a previous ruling by a Bologna appeal court and is now definitive.

Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio has now 45 days to issue a decree that requests the extradition of Reverberi, 86, who served as military chaplain during Argentina’s 1976-1983 military dictatorship.

“The battle for truth and justice that has been conducted primarily by the families of the victims of the terrible years of the Argentine dictatorship reached another important result,” Salerni said.

“This decision affirms a universal jurisdiction on the violations of human rights,” he added.

Reverberi currently lives in Sorbolo, a small town in Italy’s northern Emilia-Romagna region, where he was born.

The priest, who holds Italian citizenship, is wanted for trial in Argentina for charges including aiding and abetting the 1976 slaying of 22-year-old José Guillermo Berón and conspiring with the military in the torture of several other men. The alleged torture took place in the town of San Rafael, near Mendoza, Argentina.

Reverberi emigrated from Italy to Argentina when he was about 7 years old. He left Argentina in 2011 after the first trial for crimes against humanity carried out during the dictatorship took place in the western Mendoza province and the testimonies of survivors and family members began to point to his responsibility.

Human rights activists say as many as 30,000 people were killed or disappeared during Argentina’s military dictatorship.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions
Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions

Over 25,000 participants will take to the streets of downtown Toronto for the annual TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday. The race, which serves as both an Olympic and Boston Marathon qualifier,...

15h ago

4 in custody after collision in Brampton
4 in custody after collision in Brampton

Four people are in custody after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 1:17 a.m. for reports of a collision in the Bramalea Road and Clark...

2h ago

Man arrested for multiple firearm and drug related charges in downtown Toronto
Man arrested for multiple firearm and drug related charges in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have made an arrest in a firearm investigation in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street East area of downtown Toronto. On Saturday, at approximately 10:40 p.m., police were in the area,...

1h ago

OPP investigating fatal collision on QEW that left 2 dead
OPP investigating fatal collision on QEW that left 2 dead

The OPP Mississauga is investigating a four-vehicle collision that occurred on the QEW on Sunday morning. Just after midnight, in the area of the eastbound QEW at Mississauga Road, a four-vehicle collision...

2h ago

Top Stories

Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions
Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions

Over 25,000 participants will take to the streets of downtown Toronto for the annual TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday. The race, which serves as both an Olympic and Boston Marathon qualifier,...

15h ago

4 in custody after collision in Brampton
4 in custody after collision in Brampton

Four people are in custody after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 1:17 a.m. for reports of a collision in the Bramalea Road and Clark...

2h ago

Man arrested for multiple firearm and drug related charges in downtown Toronto
Man arrested for multiple firearm and drug related charges in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have made an arrest in a firearm investigation in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street East area of downtown Toronto. On Saturday, at approximately 10:40 p.m., police were in the area,...

1h ago

OPP investigating fatal collision on QEW that left 2 dead
OPP investigating fatal collision on QEW that left 2 dead

The OPP Mississauga is investigating a four-vehicle collision that occurred on the QEW on Sunday morning. Just after midnight, in the area of the eastbound QEW at Mississauga Road, a four-vehicle collision...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga
Thousands turn out for pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga

Thousands of residents gathered in downtown Mississauga Saturday afternoon for a pro-Palestine rally. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

2:38
Evacuated Canadians return home from Israel
Evacuated Canadians return home from Israel

The first group of Canadians to be evacuated from Israel on military planes arrived at Pearson International Airport. Michelle Mackey reports on the emotional reunions and what evacuees want Canadians to know about the situation on the ground.
2:25
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover
Warm October drives big Friday the 13th crowds in Port Dover

Thousands of motorcyclists arrived in Port Dover throughout the day Friday to celebrate a tradition dating back to the 1980's. David Zura explains.
2:41
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital

A doctor at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial hospital has started a rare clinic that restores hope for patients with breast cancer. Faiza Amin reports on the physician performing areola tattooing.

2:47
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year

The city has yet to hold Astral accountable for garbage bin disrepair, after council and former Mayor John Tory suggested more should be done to keep the receptacles in good working order. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos