Man arrested for multiple firearm and drug related charges in downtown Toronto

A Waffenfabrik Mauser firearm with 5 rounds of ammunition.
A Waffenfabrik Mauser firearm with 5 rounds of ammunition. (Toronto Police)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted October 15, 2023 11:16 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2023 11:17 am.

Toronto police have made an arrest in a firearm investigation in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street East area of downtown Toronto.

On Saturday, at approximately 10:40 p.m., police were in the area, where allegedly officers were made aware of a male who was in possession of a firearm.

Officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest. The suspect was in possession of a loaded Waffenfabrik Mauser firearm with five rounds of ammunition. Subsequent to the arrest, officers also located a quantity of drugs.

Tyler Williams-Dennis, 26, of Toronto, was charged with nine different firearms related charges including possession of a loaded regulated firearm, and possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate.

Williams-Dennis was also charged with five counts of possession of a scheduled I substance for purpose of trafficking (fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal meth, codeine), possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000, mischief of property under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday at 2201 Finch Avenue West at 10 a.m.

Top Stories

Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions
Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions

Over 25,000 participants will take to the streets of downtown Toronto for the annual TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday. The race, which serves as both an Olympic and Boston Marathon qualifier,...

14h ago

4 in custody after collision in Brampton
4 in custody after collision in Brampton

Four people are in custody after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 1:17 a.m. for reports of a collision in the Bramalea Road and Clark...

2h ago

OPP investigating fatal collision on QEW that left 2 dead
OPP investigating fatal collision on QEW that left 2 dead

The OPP Mississauga is investigating a four-vehicle collision that occurred on the QEW on Sunday morning. Just after midnight, in the area of the eastbound QEW at Mississauga Road, a four-vehicle collision...

2h ago

Police investigating alleged sexual assault in Greektown
Police investigating alleged sexual assault in Greektown

Toronto police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on Saturday in Greektown. On Oct. 14 at approximately 3:15 a.m., in the Logan Avenue and Danforth Avenue area, a man reportedly followed...

1h ago

