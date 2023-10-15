Man arrested for multiple firearm and drug related charges in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have made an arrest in a firearm investigation in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street East area of downtown Toronto.

On Saturday, at approximately 10:40 p.m., police were in the area, where allegedly officers were made aware of a male who was in possession of a firearm.

Officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest. The suspect was in possession of a loaded Waffenfabrik Mauser firearm with five rounds of ammunition. Subsequent to the arrest, officers also located a quantity of drugs.

Tyler Williams-Dennis, 26, of Toronto, was charged with nine different firearms related charges including possession of a loaded regulated firearm, and possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate.

Williams-Dennis was also charged with five counts of possession of a scheduled I substance for purpose of trafficking (fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal meth, codeine), possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000, mischief of property under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday at 2201 Finch Avenue West at 10 a.m.