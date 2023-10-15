Massive NYC landfill-to-park project hits a milestone; first section opens to the public

By The Associated Press

Posted October 15, 2023 6:00 pm.

Last Updated October 15, 2023 6:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) —

Efforts to turn what was once the largest landfill site in the world into a public park hit a milestone Sunday with the opening of the first section open to the public, New York City officials said.

The 21-acre (8.5-hectare) North Park section of what has become Freshkills Park includes pedestrian and cycling paths, an overlook deck, bird viewing tower and composting restroom that uses no water.

The 2,200-acre (890-hectare) Fresh Kills Landfill on Staten Island was once the largest landfill site in the world. For five decades after its opening in 1948, it was the principal landfill for New York City’s garbage. The last barge of regular trash was delivered in 2001 when then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani closed the site, partly in response to Staten Island residents who had complained about being the city’s dumping ground.

“This transformational project will serve as a model for land reuse projects around the world,” New York City Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue said, “and a shining example of how restoring habitats can benefit wildlife in urban areas.”

Construction on Freshkills Park began in 2008 and is expected to be completed in 2036.

The Associated Press

Global Affairs confirms fifth Canadian killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
Global Affairs confirms fifth Canadian killed in Israel after Hamas attacks

Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of a fifth Canadian in Israel after a series of attacks by Hamas militants, while Canadians in the besieged Gaza Strip still have no way to get out.   Three...

29m ago

Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Medics in Gaza warned Sunday that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people ran desperately low on fuel and basic supplies. Palestinians in the besieged...

27m ago

Suzanne Somers, Three's Company and Step by Step actress, dead at 76
Suzanne Somers, Three's Company and Step by Step actress, dead at 76

Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show ``Three's Company'' as well as her business endeavors, has died at the age of 76. Somers had breast...

44m ago

Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy
Ontario autism program now funding over 8,000 kids for core therapy

The number of children with autism receiving publicly funded, needs-based core therapy in Ontario appears to have only now returned to the level it was at five years ago before changes by the Progressive...

3h ago

