OPP investigating fatal collision on QEW that left 2 dead

Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS
By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted October 15, 2023 9:23 am.

The OPP Mississauga is investigating a four-vehicle collision that occurred on the QEW on Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, in the area of the eastbound QEW at Mississauga Road, a four-vehicle collision occurred.

One adult male, in his late 20’s, was transported to trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two parties from another vehicle were left deceased.

The QEW was closed at Erin Mills eastbound to Hurontario Street until 6am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP.

