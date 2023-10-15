Police investigating alleged sexual assault in Greektown
Posted October 15, 2023 10:20 am.
Toronto police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on Saturday in Greektown.
On Oct. 14 at approximately 3:15 a.m., in the Logan Avenue and Danforth Avenue area, a man reportedly followed a woman on foot.
He reportedly approached the woman and sexually assaulted her, then fled on foot.
The man is described as black, 5’9″-5’11”, with a thin build.
The man was wearing a black hooded sweater, a black vest, blue jeans, black shoes with white soles and wearing a light blue surgical mask.