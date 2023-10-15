Russian governor has been reported to police after saying there’s ‘no need’ for the war in Ukraine

By The Associated Press

Posted October 15, 2023 11:14 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2023 11:26 am.

A Russian governor was accused by critics on Sunday of “discrediting Russia’s armed forces” after telling residents in her region that the country had “no need” for its war in Ukraine.

Natalya Komarova, the governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk region and a member of President Vladimir Putin’s governing United Russia party, made the remarks during a meeting with residents in the Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk on Saturday.

Critics have called for authorities to launch an investigation into her remarks, but Komarova hasn’t been detained or faced any charges so far.

A video of the event posted on social media showed the politician being confronted by the wife of a Russian soldier who said that mobilized men had been poorly equipped for the front line.

Komarova told residents that Russia hadn’t been prepared for the invasion of Ukraine.

“Are you asking me (why your husband does not have equipment), knowing that I’m the governor and not the minister of defense?”, the 67-year-old said.

“As a whole, we did not prepare for this war. We don’t need it. We were building a completely different world, so in this regard, there will certainly be some inconsistencies and unresolved issues,” she said.

Komarova’s comments quickly spread online, reportedly prompting pro-war activists to denounce the politician to authorities for “discrediting Russia’s armed forces.”

News outlet Sibir.Realii reported that its journalists had seen a letter from the director of a Siberian non-profit organization, Yuri Ryabtsev, to Russia’s Minister of Internal Affairs, calling for a further investigation of Komarova’s comments.

Days after Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia’s Kremlin-controlled parliament approved legislation that outlawed disparaging the military and the spread of “false information” about Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian courts have used the legislation to hand out fines and prison terms to opposition critics, including those who describe Moscow’s full-invasion of Ukraine as a war, instead of using the Kremlin’s preferred euphemism of “special military operation.”

The Associated Press

Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions
Waterfront marathon means numerous downtown road closures, TTC diversions

Over 25,000 participants will take to the streets of downtown Toronto for the annual TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday. The race, which serves as both an Olympic and Boston Marathon qualifier,...

15h ago

4 in custody after collision in Brampton
4 in custody after collision in Brampton

Four people are in custody after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 1:17 a.m. for reports of a collision in the Bramalea Road and Clark...

2h ago

Man arrested for multiple firearm and drug related charges in downtown Toronto
Man arrested for multiple firearm and drug related charges in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have made an arrest in a firearm investigation in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street East area of downtown Toronto. On Saturday, at approximately 10:40 p.m., police were in the area,...

1h ago

OPP investigating fatal collision on QEW that left 2 dead
OPP investigating fatal collision on QEW that left 2 dead

The OPP Mississauga is investigating a four-vehicle collision that occurred on the QEW on Sunday morning. Just after midnight, in the area of the eastbound QEW at Mississauga Road, a four-vehicle collision...

2h ago

